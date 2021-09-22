Malaysia to resume interstate travel once 90% adults are fully vaccinated

Malaysia will resume interstate travel to help revive domestic tourism once 90% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tourist spots will reopen based on data and analysis done by the health ministry, Ismail said. Zoos, aquariums, scuba diving and wellness centers will open from Oct. 1, with the requirement for operators and visitors to have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

The announcement comes a day after the country met its target of fully inoculating 80% of the adult population, achieving herd immunity for adults against coronavirus. Last week, the tourist haven of Langkawi reopened to locals in the country’s first domestic travel bubble, and plans are afoot to open three spots including the hilltop casino resort Genting Highlands, Tourism Minister Nancy Shukri was quoted as saying in the local media.

Other highlights:

Fuel stations, grocery and convenience stores, mini markets will be allowed to stay open until midnight from Thursday.

Starting Friday, Negeri Sembilan will move into the fourth stage of the national recovery plan, while Pahang will advance to the third and Johor to the second stage after meeting the threshold limits in reducing Covid infections.

