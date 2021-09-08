Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Meghalaya's whistling village selected for entry to UNWTO ‘Best Tourism Village'
travel

Meghalaya's whistling village selected for entry to UNWTO ‘Best Tourism Village'

Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong has been selected for entry to UNWTO (The World Tourism Organization) 'Best Tourism Village' along with two other villages in India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Parmita Uniyal
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Khat-ar-shnong, a valley region in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, has several villages where people call each other by tunes, not names(Meghalaya Tourism)

Rural India is fast emerging on world tourism map as Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong has been selected for entry to UNWTO (The World Tourism Organization) 'Best Tourism Village' along with two other villages in India.

Kongthong is popular among tourists for its ancient tradition, where a mother calls her child by a tune instead of a name.

"Meghalaya's whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the UNWTO World Tourism Organization 'Best Tourism Village' along with 2 other villages in the country," wrote Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma while sharing the news on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES

Kongthong more than its natural surroundings is talked about for its unique tradition called 'Jingrwai Iawbei' where a mother assigns a tune or lullaby to a child within a week of birth, which becomes his/her unique identity, instead of a name. The mother has to make the tune different than the already existing ones to ensure the child's identity remains unique. People of the village are used to communicating through tunes.

According to The Shillong Times, the other two villages that have been selected are Pochampally of Telangana and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh.

Khat-ar-shnong, a valley region in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya reportedly has several other villages where people call each other by a tune and talk through whistling, apart from Kongthong.

Khat-ar-shnong is where you will find the highest living root bridge, the Jingkieng Myor that connects two granite cliffs with the rushing Wah Sohra river more than a hundred feet below. Other prominent villages and spots in Khat-ar-shnong include Mawrah viewpoint, Khrang village, Dewlieh among others, according to Meghalaya Tourism site.

"Hardcore trekkers who want to avoid the usual roadways can trek to Kongthong by navigating the terrain between the famed Pynursla and Sohra ridges," according to the site.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourism travel
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RT-PCR mandatory for passengers from 9 countries landing in Kolkata

Hong Kong eases quarantine rules for travellers from China

Shark tourism grows in Massachusetts' Cape Cod, 3 years after attacks

Fully vaccinated Indians can travel to this country without quarantine mandate
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP