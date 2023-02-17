NDMC organises Tulip Festival from February 14 to 26 at Shantipath, New Delhi

NDMC is organizing a Tulip Festival (#NDMCTulipFestival), to welcome the spring season, from February 14 to 26, 2023 in the lawns of Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

NDMC imported 1.24 lakhs Tulips bulbs from Netherlands and planted in the first week of January, 2023 in lawns along the Shanti Path and other lawns at the roundabouts of New Delhi area. The quantity of tulips planted has been doubled in order to showcase the beauty of city with tulip blossoms in every location of NDMC area.

The blooming of tulips will coincide with the arrival of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to be held on 1-2 March 2023. The blooming of Tulips heralds the arrival of spring and the citizens of New Delhi will get an international experience within New Delhi.

Tulips are symbols of love, and their colourful spread would be a perfect setting to add to the aesthetic look of the city. NDMC proposes to hold walks and organize photography competitions on Tulips during the tulip festival.

The tulip walk will be held on the Lawns of the Shantipath on 18th, 19th, 25th & 26th February. The NGO “Give me Trees Trust” (GMTT), which has been associated with landscaping of Sunder Nursery has developed the content of the walk keeping in mind the monuments around the history of Shantipath, the history of tulips and the variety of tulips that are growing on Shantipath, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. GMTT is the largest tree planter in India also imparts Nature Education, Training and thematic walk.

NDMC is also organising a photography competition on the Tulip beautification from 14th to 24th February, 2023. In collaboration with The“Heritage Photography Club”, NDMC invites photography enthusiasts to click pictures of planted tulips and participate in the Photography Contest. The Rules and Regulation for the photography competition is available at NDMC website.

The photography competition invites photographs from the public at the #NDMC Tulip Festival. NDMC will judge the three best pictures everyday and upload the three best photos of the day on its social media platforms. On conclusion of the photography competition, best judged photograph will be awarded.

