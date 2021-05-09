Home / Lifestyle / Travel / No more quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Italy from mid-May
travel

No more quarantine restrictions for people travelling to Italy from mid-May

Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, recently announced that they plan to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European countries.
Reuters | , Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for some travellers from mid-May(Reuters)

Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European countries, Britain and Israel as early as mid-May in a bid to revive the tourism industry,said on Saturday.

Quarantine requirement may be scrapped for those arriving from the United States from June, Di Maio said, after meeting Health Minister Roberto Speranza to discuss the easing of restrictions for countries where vaccination levels are high.

"We are working to lift the 'mini-quarantine' for people coming from European countries, the UK and Israel, if they have a negative swab, proof of vaccination or have recovered from Covid within the last 6 months. Same thing for the US", he wrote in a post on Facebook.

People entering Italy from other European countries and Israel currently face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period. For travellers arriving from the United States the required quarantine period is 10 days.

Italy has registered 122,694 deaths linked to Covid-19 since the outbreak began last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Italy plans to lift quarantine restrictions for travellers arriving from European countries, Britain and Israel as early as mid-May in a bid to revive the tourism industry,said on Saturday.

Quarantine requirement may be scrapped for those arriving from the United States from June, Di Maio said, after meeting Health Minister Roberto Speranza to discuss the easing of restrictions for countries where vaccination levels are high.

"We are working to lift the 'mini-quarantine' for people coming from European countries, the UK and Israel, if they have a negative swab, proof of vaccination or have recovered from Covid within the last 6 months. Same thing for the US", he wrote in a post on Facebook.

People entering Italy from other European countries and Israel currently face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period. For travellers arriving from the United States the required quarantine period is 10 days.

Italy has registered 122,694 deaths linked to Covid-19 since the outbreak began last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
italy travel restriction coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP