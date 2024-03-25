Offbeat tracks: 8 unusual train routes to quench your summer wanderlust

Train travel paints vibrant pictures in our minds, often featuring the exciting journeys we share with loved ones. When the rhythm of the rails sets the pace of travel, journeys are filled with simple pleasures – books, steaming chai, laughter echoing through card games, and landscapes painting themselves onto our memories. India's diverse tapestry unfolds beautifully from the window of a train, offering unique experiences and breathtaking sights at every turn. From offbeat tracks to unconventional adventures, these train routes offer a unique perspective on travel. (Unsplash)

If you yearn to capture the magic of rail travel or simply embrace a more relaxing pace, redRail has curated a list of 8 incredible train journeys you can take during the summer. Each route promises to mesmerize you with its scenic splendour, leaving you breathless. So, this summer, pack your bags, book your tickets, and embark on an unforgettable adventure where the journey itself becomes the destination. (Also read: Discovering Middle Eastern allure beyond sand dunes: Top 5 Saudi destinations that need to be in your 2024 travel list )

Top train routes to take this summer

1. Kalka to Shimla (5.5 hours, Himalayan Queen): Escape the Delhi furnace aboard the iconic "Himalayan Queen." This toy train winds through pine-clad slopes and verdant valleys, culminating in Shimla, a charming town where Victorian-era architecture meets crisp mountain air. Picture horse-drawn carriage rides, colonial-era buildings whispering stories of the past, and breathtaking views that will leave you breathless.

2. Siliguri to Darjeeling (7 hours, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway): Step back in time with this UNESCO gem. Meander through emerald tea plantations and soak in the breathtaking Himalayan vistas. Darjeeling, your destination, awaits its iconic architecture, fragrant Darjeeling tea, and the promise of misty mornings and cosy evenings by the fireplace.

3. Mettupalayam to Ooty (4.5 hours, Nilgiri Mountain Railway): Embark on a journey through time and mist aboard the "Toy Train of the South." Snake through emerald hills and verdant valleys, arriving in Ooty, the "Queen of the Hills." Rolling hills, colonial charm, refreshing lakes, and, of course, the promise of delicious strawberries await in this summer haven.

4. Mumbai to Goa (12-15 hours, various train options are available): Escape the urban gridlock and chase the sun on this iconic Konkan Railway route. Watch palms sway and listen to the rhythm of the waves as the train snakes along the Arabian Sea, leading you to Goa's pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and laid-back charm. RedRail tip: book your tickets early, as this route is a summer hotspot!

5. Hassan to Mangalore (5.5 hours, various train options are available): Embrace a sensory overload on this Western Ghats adventure. Lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and verdant coffee plantations greet you as the train chugs through the landscape. In Mangalore, pristine beaches, delicious seafood, and the unique Tulu culture await, offering a perfect summer escape from the ordinary.

6. Bhubaneshwar to Brahmapur/Berhampur (3 hours, various train options are available): Witness the serene beauty of Chilika Lake, Asia's largest lagoon, on this short yet spectacular journey. Watch exotic birds, migratory flamingos, and the unique Irrawaddy dolphins as the train skirts the lake, leading to Brahmapur, where rich heritage and delectable Odia cuisine promise a summer experience that tantalizes both your eyes and taste buds.

7. Kanyakumari to Trivandrum (2 hours, various train options are available): Witness the confluence of three oceans - the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean - on this coastal journey. Watch the sun rise and set over the endless horizon, reaching Trivandrum with its historical backwaters, lush greenery, and delicious South Indian cuisine. This is a summer escape for those who love the serenity of the sea and the charm of Kerala's backwaters.

8. Ajmer to Udaipur (5-6 hours, various train options are available): Immerse yourself in the Rajput splendour of Rajasthan on this daytime journey. Pass through Aravalli hills, catch glimpses of ancient forts, and witness vibrant villages painted in hues of gold and ochre. Udaipur, the "City of Lakes," awaits with its shimmering Lake Pichola, majestic palaces, and bustling bazaars, offering a summer escape steeped in history and culture.