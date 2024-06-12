 Paris: Tourists evacuated from Palace of Versailles amid smoke from renovation work | Travel - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
Paris: Tourists evacuated from Palace of Versailles amid smoke from renovation work

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Paris
Jun 12, 2024 06:01 PM IST

Tourists evacuated as smoke rises from Palace of Versailles roof work in Paris, firefighters quickly contain the incident

The Palace of Versailles was briefly evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after plumes of smoke were spotted amid renovation work on the roof near the Marble Court, an area of the original château built in 1623 by French King Louis XIII.

Paris: Tourists evacuated from Palace of Versailles amid smoke from renovation work (Screengrab from Twitter/bloombergblower)
Paris: Tourists evacuated from Palace of Versailles amid smoke from renovation work (Screengrab from Twitter/bloombergblower)

The palace press office told The Associated Press there was no fire, but smoke was emanating from a “hot zone” in the wood in the roofing. The office said local firefighters quickly put out the smoke.

The palace office said there were no injuries or damage to the building or the heritage collections. Investigations were underway.

The Palace is a major tourist attraction, with 8 million annual visitors.

The smoke was spotted around 3:15 p.m. and tourists were quickly evacuated in line with protocol. Visitors were allowed back in by 4:30 p.m.

In 2019, Notre Dame cathedral in central Paris was devastated by a fire that swept across the roof and caused the spire to collapse. The restoration of the cathedral is due to be completed at the end of 2024.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Paris: Tourists evacuated from Palace of Versailles amid smoke from renovation work
