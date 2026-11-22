The lantern scene from Disney's Tangled was mesmerising and found a place in many of our hearts. If you have ever wished you could sit in that boat with Rapunzel and Flynn, watching the lanterns illuminate the sky, consider adding one of Asia's lantern festivals to your itinerary. You can also take part in local traditions.

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Travel expert Hari Ganapathy, co-founder and CEO of Pickyourtrail, recommended four lantern festivals across Asia and told HT Lifestyle when to visit each one and what else to explore while you are there.

Some travellers even plan their trips around these lantern festivals to experience the magic in person. Ganapathy said, “Pickyourtrail data shows that nearly 36% of Indian travellers time their Thailand trips around the Yi Peng Lantern Festival, with Chiang Mai accounting for one in every ten Thailand bookings during the festival period. The appeal lies in experiences that go beyond sightseeing, allowing travellers to participate in local celebrations and see destinations from a different perspective.”

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{{^usCountry}} From releasing sky lanterns in Taiwan to watching colourful lanterns illuminate Vietnam’s riverside streets, here are five lantern festivals across Asia worth planning your next holiday around: 1. Yi Peng Lantern Festival, Chiang Mai, Thailand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From releasing sky lanterns in Taiwan to watching colourful lanterns illuminate Vietnam’s riverside streets, here are five lantern festivals across Asia worth planning your next holiday around: 1. Yi Peng Lantern Festival, Chiang Mai, Thailand {{/usCountry}}

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When

November

What to expect

Rooted in northern Thailand's Lanna traditions, the festival is known for its illuminated lanterns, which light up the night sky.

Coincides with Loy Krathong, when decorated floats are set afloat on rivers and waterways.

Things to do

Watch an organised Yi Peng lantern release or try your hand at making a lantern at a traditional workshop.

Explore Chiang Mai's temple architecture at Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chedi Luang

Browse the night markets for local food, handicrafts and souvenirs.

If you have an extra day, visit Chiang Rai to explore northern Thailand's temples.

2. Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, Taiwan

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When

Around the Lunar New Year

What to expect

Set among Pingxi's hillside towns and historic railway routes, the festival celebrates wishes and new beginnings.

Visitors write their hopes on paper lanterns and send them into the night sky.

Things to do

Write your own message on a sky lantern and release it during the festival.

Browse the railway-side shops along Shifen Old Street, then visit Shifen Waterfall, often called the ‘Little Niagara of Taiwan.’

Wander through Jiufen's hillside lanes and stop for tea at a local tea house.

Extend your trip with a city break in nearby Taipei to explore its temples and night markets.

3. Hoi An Lantern Festival, Vietnam

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When

Monthly, around the full moon.

What to expect

Lanterns are usually a familiar sight in Hoi An's old town.

On full-moon evenings, colourful lanterns light up the historic streets, and their reflections shimmer on the Hoai River.

Things to do

Walk through the old town after sunset, then take a traditional boat ride along the Hoai River and float a small lantern on the water.

Visit historic merchant houses and browse local markets during the day.

Make your own lantern at a workshop or take a Vietnamese cooking class.

Cycle through the surrounding countryside or spend an afternoon at An Bang Beach.

Extend your trip to nearby Da Nang for more time on the coast.

4. Nagasaki Lantern Festival, Japan

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When:

During the Chinese New Year celebrations

What to expect

Colourful lantern displays and traditional performances celebrate Nagasaki's Chinese heritage and the city's historic ties with China.

Things to do

Explore Shinchi Chinatown and Minato Park, two of the main festival venues.

Walk across Meganebashi, also known as Spectacles Bridge, and visit Dejima, a former trading post, to learn about Nagasaki's history as a port city.

Visit Nagasaki Peace Park and Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum to learn about the atomic bombing and its impact on the city.

Try a bowl of Nagasaki champon, the city's signature noodle dish.