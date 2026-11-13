Shreya Ghoshal shares her magical encounter with Royal Bengal Tiger at Tadoba, calls the jungle safari a life-changing experience

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently treated fans to glimpses of her unforgettable wildlife adventure at Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. The singer, who visited the renowned tiger reserve with her family, was overjoyed to witness the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger in its natural habitat, describing the experience as nothing short of magical.

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Taking to Instagram on November 12, Shreya shared a series of memorable moments from the jungle safari and began her note with an enthusiastic tribute to the big cat: “The Unstoppable, The King — The Bengal Tiger” (Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares glimpses of her UK getaway with family, from charming countryside villages to art galleries and shopping )

Shreya Ghoshal's magical encounter with Chhota Dadiyal and Chhoti Madhu

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Recalling the unforgettable tiger sighting, she wrote, “I had the privilege of witnessing our majestic national animal for the very first time in his full glory in the wild. It was not just luck but pure magic to see the Chhota Dadiyal!! Our guide Sandeep with his experienced eyes found him sleeping absolutely camouflaged in the tall grasses, so we waited patiently for him to emerge.”

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{{^usCountry}} The sighting became even more thrilling as the magnificent tiger emerged from the tall grass. Describing the intensity of the encounter and the excitement within the safari vehicle, Shreya shared, “His gaze every time would give me the chills. Farooq our driver was amazing, Archie was perfectly managing our family’s sheer excitement of being so close to this beautiful yet fearsome animal.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sighting became even more thrilling as the magnificent tiger emerged from the tall grass. Describing the intensity of the encounter and the excitement within the safari vehicle, Shreya shared, “His gaze every time would give me the chills. Farooq our driver was amazing, Archie was perfectly managing our family’s sheer excitement of being so close to this beautiful yet fearsome animal.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing a heartwarming moment, she wrote, “We also saw the beautiful Chhoti Madhu with her three cubs from so up close. I could so relate to her as a mom, she wanted to nap but still alert”

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Tadoba's Natural Beauty and Local Wisdom

Beyond the spectacular tiger sightings, Shreya was deeply impressed by the opportunity to experience the jungle without the distractions of mobile phones. “No mobile phones are allowed in the park once inside the gates, and for the right reasons. I could really experience all of it with full force and felt so humbled in the beautiful jungle, surrounded by such amazing flora and fauna. The morning was cool and the wind carried the fragrance of moist earth and all the worries of life disappeared,” says Shreya.

She was equally fascinated by the knowledge of the local communities living around Tadoba. Highlighting this aspect of her journey, she wrote, “I was also amazed at the knowledge the locals of Tadoba have of not just the animals, but also the various birds, bugs, trees, bushes. They live in harmony with nature and deeply respect their jungles.”

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Concluding her account, Shreya wrote, "I can’t even begin to share how amazing this trip was. Life changing experience at Tadoba I will be back!”

About Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Tadoba Andhari Reserve is the largest national park in Maharashtra and is renowned for its thriving population of Royal Bengal Tigers and exceptional opportunities for wildlife sightings. Often referred to as the Jewel of Vidarbha, the reserve is home to a rich diversity of wildlife, including leopards, sloth bears, wild dogs, marsh crocodiles and several species of birds.

Its beautiful teak forests, bamboo groves, expansive grasslands and scenic lakes create a spectacular natural habitat. Known for its remarkable biodiversity and conservation efforts, Tadoba offers visitors a truly immersive wilderness experience, making it one of India's most sought-after destinations for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers.