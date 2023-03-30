The three-day second Tourism Working Group Global (TWG) meeting, under India's G20 presidency, is scheduled to begin in Siliguri and Darjeeling from April 1 to 3.

Siliguri, gateway to northeast, eyes tourism boost from G20 meeting from April 1 (Photo by Twitter/ani_digital)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siliguri, popularly known as the gateway to the northeast, sits in the foothills of the Himalayas, surrounded by tea gardens and forests. The city is also famous for its hospitality.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation(SMC), the civic body of Siliguri, is ready to welcome the G20 delegation. The civic authority has started beautification of the city before it hosts the G20 delegates.

According to authorities, the three-day G20 meeting will focus on the principles of green tourism, MSME finance availability, digitalisation in tourism, skill development and adventure tourism. The delegates will visit various tourist destinations including tea gardens, and beautiful hilly areas and ride the heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway(DHR) toy train.

Taking stock of the preparations, SMC Mayor Goutam Deb said, "Siliguri is a place for tourism. Many delegates will come and visit the most attractive places in Siliguri and Darjeeling."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samrat Sanyal, a tourism stakeholder in Siliguri, said, "We are very optimistic and enthusiastic that the policy meeting of the second TWG G20 will deliver the desired results."

"The tourism stakeholders are hoping that the G20 meeting will help further entrench the entire North Bengal belt, including Darjeeling, Kurseong and Sikkim, on the global tourism map. The tourism sector is still on the revival plane after a Covid-induced paralysis. People here are also living in the hope of the tourism sector receiving the necessary boost through the G20 event," added Sanyal.

The 1st Tourism Working Group Meeting was concluded successfully at the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat from February 7-9.