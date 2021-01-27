IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
travel

South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry

South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST

South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.

The Tourism Equity Fund will be used in particular to help black entrepreneurs start businesses and projects in the sector, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Tuesday. The cash will come from government, lenders and the Pretoria-based Small Enterprise Finance Agency, she said.

Tourism-dependent businesses have been particularly hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic as border closures and travel restrictions prevent the usual flow of holidaymakers from Europe and elsewhere. The identification of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa late last year only exacerbated the situation, putting the country on many nations’ lists of places to avoid.

Under normal circumstances, tourism accounts for 2.9% of South Africa’s economy and about 1.5 million jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said at the launch.

“This is a sector that is labor-intensive, and therefore has immense job creation potential,” he said. “It generates foreign-direct investment and significant export earnings. It stimulates and supports the development of small businesses.”

The focus on black businesses is part of the government’s efforts to improve economic opportunities to those discriminated against during apartheid.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa tourism tourism industry
app
Close
e-paper
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
travel

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

AP, Omaha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country while another system blanketed areas of the Southwest, disrupting travel for a second consecutive day Tuesday and shuttering many schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
travel

South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
travel

Traveller quarantines aren’t going away soon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Covid-19 passports based on vaccinations are problematic. Immunity checks are a promising alternative, but still distant. Until we know more about the virus, expect only tighter restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
travel

Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:09 AM IST
International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been temporarily banned to curb Covid-19 spread as new mutant strains of coronavirus have been detected in South Africa and earlier in UK
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
world news

US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
travel

2021 #TravelGoals: India has much to offer

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The pandemic had hauled travel plans of many. But now, if you too are itching to restart, get some recommendations from popular personalities, based in Delhi-NCR, to chalk down your to-do travel list for this year!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

The in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Despite diagnostic testing of passengers before the departure of international flights, instances of in-flight transmission of the novel coronavirus are likely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
travel

Russia removes travel ban for Indian, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar

Reuters, Moscow
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:04 AM IST
On Monday, Russia lifted the travel ban that it had imposed last year in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travellers from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar will now be able to fly to Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
travel

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

PTI, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
travel

Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Monday, the health minister of Bulgaria announced that they will make all the travellers coming in the country, take a Covid-19 test in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.(Unsplash)
travel

Thai tourist arrivals at decade low as new wave clouds outlook

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
No other community cases had been reported since the woman's case was disclosed on Sunday and authorities said the source of the infection was probably a fellow returnee at the quarantine facility.(Unsplash)
travel

New Zealand confirms first Covid case in months, sparking Australia travel halt

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:29 PM IST
New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of Covid-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
Prahlad Patel at Kargil's Mulbekh Monastery(ANI)
travel

Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads(File Photo)
travel

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:23 AM IST
As per the Delhi Police's traffic advisory, vehicular movement on these roads leading to the route of the parade and tableaux will be restricted
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP