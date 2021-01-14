IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Sudan to remove travel ban on countries with new coronavirus strain
travel

Sudan to remove travel ban on countries with new coronavirus strain

Sudan will be allowing travellers from Britain, Netherlands and South Africa. The visitors will have to quarantine for 14 days and show a negative Covid test report.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Sudan lifts ban on travel from countries with new coronavirus variant(Pexels)

Sudan has lifted a ban on travellers coming from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa as of Wednesday until April 11, the country's civil aviation authority said in a statement.

The country imposed the ban on December 23 due to the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in the three countries.

Instead of the ban, travellers from the three countries have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Sudan, and must report any disease symptoms to health officials, the authority said.

All travellers coming from abroad must have a certificate showing a negative test for Covid-19 issued within 72 hours of travel, it added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
travel ban sudan
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.