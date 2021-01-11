IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
travel

Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism

Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:49 PM IST

Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are discussing with the Public Health Ministry and the country's coronavirus taskforce to offer hotel and golf quarantine for tourists with medical certificates," Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters.

Foreign tourists would be able to spend the two-week quarantine period at a specified resort and move around in the hotel area and also play golf, he said, rather than just isolating in their rooms.

The plan, which is subject to the approval of the cabinet, comes as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections after managing to largely contain community spread for months. Thailand has reported a relatively low 10,547 Covid-19 infections and 67 deaths, though since several clusters emerged in December the country has been recording several hundred new cases a day.

Thailand attracted 40 million tourists in 2019 who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($63.4 billion), but the number of visitors dived during the pandemic after its borders were sealed, devastating hotels, restaurants and tourist spots that relied on foreigner visitors.

A special visa scheme that was started last year for long stay visitors has attracted about 1,000 visitors, Phiphat said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand tourism
app
Close
e-paper
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters)
travel

Thai minister proposes 'golf quarantine' to boost tourism

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Thailand's Tourism Minister said on Monday he had proposed a plan to allow foreigners to quarantine in some of the country's many golf resorts to boost the ailing tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival underway at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala attracted several visitors with many of them expressing hope that it would play a role in reviving tourism in the state after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI)
The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival underway at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala attracted several visitors with many of them expressing hope that it would play a role in reviving tourism in the state after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI)
travel

Tripura: Govt's 5-day adventure sports festival raises hopes of reviving tourism

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:39 AM IST
The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival underway at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala attracted several visitors with many of them expressing hope that it would play a role in reviving tourism in the state after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
People now think giving up flying would be one of the easiest things they could do to cut their carbon footprint. (Pixabay)
travel

Globe-trotters pledge to fly less after Covid to help climate

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:06 AM IST
More than two-fifths of the global population would be willing to fly less even after pandemic restrictions ease, according to a survey that shows a growing belief that individual actions impact the climate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vietnam will limit fligh,ts bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.(Reuters)
Vietnam will limit fligh,ts bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.(Reuters)
travel

Vietnam to limit inbound flights ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Vietnam will limit flights bringing citizens home from now until the end of the Lunar New Year in mid-February when big gatherings indoors are expected, to reduce coronavirus risks, the country's prime minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.(ANI)
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.(ANI)
travel

Kerala: To set up Kalaripayattu Academy to boost traditional martial art form

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:33 PM IST
To give a boost to the traditional martial art form of Kerala, the state government is setting up a Kalaripayattu Academy at Vellar Craft Village here, under the Department of Tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16.(Unsplash)
Qatar Airways said via Twitter on Saturday it will resume flights to Riyadh on Monday, Jeddah from Jan. 14, and Dammam from Jan. 16.(Unsplash)
travel

Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resume direct flights

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines will resume flights between Doha and Riyadh from Monday in a reopening of airspace as part of a political rapprochement in a three-year-old dispute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disneyland (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Disneyland (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
travel

What quarantine is like at the 'Most magical place on Earth'

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Walt Disney Co. is used to managing large crowds in tight places. In Florida, the theme-park giant is also figuring out how to handle guests who test positive for Covid-19: quarantining some at the company’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Here's why frequent travellers 7% happier than those who don't at all

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:14 PM IST
f you wish to be happier in life, go travelling. As per the findings of a new study, frequent travellers are happier with their lives than people who don't travel at all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.(Reuters)
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.(Reuters)
travel

French ski resorts' reopening hinges on Covid situation by Jan. 20 - minister

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year(Unsplash)
The number of people passing through the airport was 17.9 million last year(Unsplash)
travel

Dubai sees 2020 airport passenger numbers slump

Bloomberg, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Passenger traffic through Dubai Airports in 2020 fell by 64% from the year before, as travel restrictions imposed due the coronavirus hammered tourism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child sledding down a slope in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, January 8, 2021.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
A child sledding down a slope in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Friday, January 8, 2021.(Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
travel

Tourists play with snow, dance, enjoy themselves at J-K's Dehra ki Gali

ANI, Rajouri, Jammu And Kashmir
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The Union territory has witnessed heavy snowfall during the past several days. After heavy snowfall, tourists played with the snow, danced and enjoyed themselves at Dehra ki Gali (DKG), a tourist spot in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles. (Reuters)
The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles. (Reuters)
travel

Rare snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, linked to Britain.(Unsplash)
Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes Covid-19, linked to Britain.(Unsplash)
travel

Australia on high alert after overseas travellers bring new Covid-19 strains

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Australia's health officials said on Saturday they are on high alert after cases of highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, discovered in Britain and South Africa, have made it into the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31(Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on March 31(Reuters)
travel

Saudi Arabia to resume international travel from March 31

Reuters, Cairo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Saudi Arabia will soon lift the ban from international travel. They will allow citizens to travel abroad and return home after March 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
travel

Here’s why Amsterdam wants to restrict tourists from its marijuana shops

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Only Dutch residents would be allowed to enter the cannabis-dealing outlets under a proposal by Mayor Femke Halsema. The plan, backed by local police and prosecutors, is aimed at tackling the flow of hard drugs and organized crime linked to the marijuana trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP