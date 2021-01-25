Thai Tourist Arrivals at Decade Low as New Wave Clouds Outlook
Foreign tourist arrivals into Thailand plunged to the lowest level in at least 12 years after the country closed its borders to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a resurgence in infections now undermining efforts to reopen the industry.
Tourist arrivals slumped to 6.7 million in 2020 from 39.9 million a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports showed Monday. That’s the lowest number of visitors since at least 2008, according to ministry data. Arrivals in December totaled 6,556, compared with 3.95 million during the same period a year earlier.
A new wave of Covid-19 infections and a mandatory two-week quarantine are discouraging visitors, threatening a recovery in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy that’s already devastated by the pandemic hit to its exports and tourism earnings. Even though the country reopened its borders to some visitors in October, only 10,822 tourists arrived in the final quarter, and a return to pre-pandemic levels is likely only in 2024, according to Knight Frank Thailand.
Thailand may fully reopen the country to international travelers after rolling out vaccines, which is expected later this year, Carlos Martinez, Knight Frank Thailand’s director of research and consultancy said in an email. “We may see the closure of less competitive hotels and investment transactions of distressed hotel assets” in the meantime.
While the government has extended a subsidy program to help the local travel industry stay afloat, the new wave of infections that’s seen the nation’s total caseload more than triple since mid-December is set to delay further relaxation for visitors.
The Bank of Thailand expects tourist arrivals to further slide to 5.5 million this year before rebounding to 23 million in 2022. The country generated more than $60 billion from holidaymakers in 2019, contributing about a fifth to Thai economy.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai Tourist Arrivals at Decade Low as New Wave Clouds Outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand confirms first Covid case in months, sparking Australia travel halt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day, restricts traffic on these roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana issues travel advisory ahead of farmer's tractor parade on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid testing demands are softened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flight operations resume at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport after 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests
- Amid rising Covid-19 cases which are also among the highest rates in Africa, Tunisia announces new restrictions and bans protests that erupted soon after the new lockdown measures were announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: Doctors say 'don't talk on public transport'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions -BBC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo
- Imposing the strictest measures ever since the coronavirus outbreak last year, Norway closes down shops, cinemas, restaurants and churches and bans alcohol service until January 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Hong Kong locks down thousands amid recent coronavirus outbreak
- In a first, Hong Kong locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday to test 10,000 residents for coronavirus before they return to work on Monday, after a recent outbreak of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for US-bound air passengers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox