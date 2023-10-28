The ultimate travel guide for the ICC World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala

As we reach the last leg of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Dharamshala people from across the country are flocking to the popular hill resort. The suburban township is home to Himalayan landscapes, trekking routes and a strong Buddhist culture that is brimming with a new demographic of travellers who are coming for the match but staying way beyond the last match to experience the destination. “With the cricket fervour in the air, travellers sharing a deep fondness for the sport are travelling miles to enjoy the historic matches in person at the host cities.

For those planning to visit Dharmshala for the upcoming World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand on 28 October 2023, the picturesque hill station will serve as the perfect rejuvenation destination,” says Rikant Pittie, co-founder, of EaseMyTrip. More people are booking their stay and travelling till the 31st to explore the area before the snowy seasonal shift. “The World Cup match in Dharamshala overlaps with the long weekend, leading to an impressive booking jump for that specific period,” says Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip.

Triund

Located in the Kangra district, Triund offers a captivating trek with Kangra Valley and Dhauladhar range views. The trek passes through Bhagsu waterfall, Laka glacier and Gallu Devi temple. Begin from McLeodganj to Bhagsu village, a 7km path, and proceed to the tricky path from Bhagsu Village to Triund. If you want to hike through the weekend, take on the 12-hour round trip from Dharamshala, with some warm layers in your backpack. The trail extends to the Laka Glacier and Indrahar Pass trek. Triund is doable year-round, except in January and February, due to snow.

Palampur

The tea capital of northern India, Palampur has a heritage dating back to 1849, when the British introduced tea. Wah Tea Estate, spanning 500 acres, offers daily tours (except on Monday) showcasing tea processing and tasting. Andretta, an artist’s village, features a pottery studio for creative exploration. Also, Chamunda Devi Temple is a short drive away. The 12th-century Baijnath Temple exemplifying Nagara-style architecture blends history and spirituality, with intricate stone carvings and enduring legends.

Indrahar Pass

A moderate route, it starts from McLeodganj, Dalai Lama’s seat, to Triund at 2,875m. The trail via Dharamkot and Gallu Devi offers stunning views of Kangra Valley and Dharamshala town. From Triund, it continues to Lahesh Cave through a boulder-strewn meadow. The path unveils breathtaking vistas: Kangra Valley to the south, Punjab plains in a blue haze and ranges like Pir Panjal, Kishtwar, Bara Bangahal and Manimahesh.

Namgyal Monastery

Founded in 1574 by the Third Dalai Lama, Namgyal Monastery initially aided in religious activities. In 1576, a priest-patron relationship with Mongol King Altan Khan led to its renaming, signifying victory. The Great Fifth Dalai Lama expanded its tantric rites and later, it took on vital prayers for the Tibetan Government’s welfare. Since 1751, Namgyal monks have held special ranks, serving Dalai Lamas and the Tibetan Government. The monastery hosts Buddhist activities, offers courses and welcomes visitors for the same.

Masroor Temple, Lahalpur

Masroor Temple, known as the Himalayan Pyramid, dates back to the 8th-9th century. A cluster of 15 rocks carved from one, the temple is 40km west of Kangra and has remarkable architecture. The temple houses idols of Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Sita. The detailed sculpting and deity figure suggest an original dedication to Lord Shiva. The temple resembles Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, Mumbai’s Elephanta Caves and Mahabalipuram. Its preservation for UNESCO’s World Heritage Site list is underway.

