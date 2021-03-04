Home / Lifestyle / Travel / To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley
travel

To boost tourism, Srinagar govt officials have started beautification of Valley

In an attempt to attract more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar administration has started making the Valley more beautiful under the Smart City project. As a part of it, various paintings are being painted on flyover pillars above the Jehangir Chowk.
ANI, Srinagar (jammu And Kashmir)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Beautification of Srinagar underway in effort to boost tourism in Valley(Twitter/MayorofS)

In an effort to boost tourism in Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun beautification work in Srinagar under the Smart City project.

Dazzling paintings are being painted on flyover pillars above the Jehangir Chowk, showcasing the culture and picturesque scenes from around the Valley.

According to Rizwan Khurshid, Project Coordinator of the Srinagar Smart City project, the images of tourist spots will draw the attention of new visitors and give tourism a boost.

"This project is for the city and these scenes are a part of pedestrian movement in the bustling city. These paintings are also likely to attract tourists to other places around the Union Territory," said Khurshid.

Local residents have also lauded the move, saying it will help in boosting tourism.

"This is a very good step as this will develop the city. They are making a parking space as well. I hope that this gives tourism a boost. These things should continue in the future," said a local resident named Jahangir Beig.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Push to end tourist quarantines in Thailand as shots rolled out

Greece tightens travel curbs as virus cases hit three-month high

Thailand might be reopening for international tourists soon

Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports to boost international tourism

Faro Ahmad, another local resident, said, "We are glad that Srinagar is turning into a smart city. It is becoming more and more beautiful and will be seen by many people as this area sees a lot of traffic."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srinagar tourism
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP