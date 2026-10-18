Travel Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues is Switzerland Tourism’s new friendship ambassador for India

Switzerland Tourism has a new face for its India outreach, and it is one that young Indian travellers are likely to know well. Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has been named the organisation’s new Friendship Ambassador for India, marking a fresh chapter in its long-standing association with the Indian travel market.

The announcement was made in Bengaluru in the presence of Martin Nydegger, CEO of Switzerland Tourism, Christian Schoch, Director India, Switzerland Tourism, and members of the travel industry and media.

Switzerland has been a familiar favourite among Indian travellers for decades. From Bollywood scenes and honeymoon trips to family holidays and scenic train rides, the country has built a strong place in the Indian travel imagination. Switzerland Tourism now wants to show Indian travellers a different side of the destination, particularly as younger travellers look for more active and personal experiences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jemimah Rodrigues is set to bring that younger perspective to the partnership. As Friendship Ambassador, she will travel across Switzerland and share her experiences with Indian audiences. Her itinerary will cover all four seasons, with a mix of well-known attractions, regional experiences and lesser-known places.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Martin Nydegger said the partnership reflects the changing relationship between India and Switzerland, adding that Indian travellers are increasingly interested in experiences that feel personal and authentic.

For Jemimah, the association offers an opportunity to experience Switzerland beyond the sights that Indian travellers already know. She is set to meet local people, try new activities and explore different parts of the country while sharing the experience with audiences back home.

The first glimpse of her Swiss experience has already been released through a campaign trailer covering Interlaken and Zurich.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In Interlaken, Jemimah tried a jetboat ride, took part in Swiss chocolate making and visited Ballenberg, an open-air museum focused on Swiss cultural heritage. She also travelled to Jungfraujoch, where she saw snow for the first time against the Swiss Alps. Her time in Zurich offered a different side of the country. She ran through the city, explored by e-bike, took an e-boat ride and enjoyed a picnic. Swiss public transport features throughout the trip, highlighting how travellers can move between cities, mountains and regions using the country’s extensive transport network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Interlaken, Jemimah tried a jetboat ride, took part in Swiss chocolate making and visited Ballenberg, an open-air museum focused on Swiss cultural heritage. She also travelled to Jungfraujoch, where she saw snow for the first time against the Swiss Alps. Her time in Zurich offered a different side of the country. She ran through the city, explored by e-bike, took an e-boat ride and enjoyed a picnic. Swiss public transport features throughout the trip, highlighting how travellers can move between cities, mountains and regions using the country’s extensive transport network. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

India is currently among Switzerland Tourism’s top 10 source markets. The partnership also supports its Travel Better philosophy, which encourages visitors to spend more time in Switzerland, explore different regions and travel across seasons.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The campaign will continue across spring, summer, autumn and winter, giving Jemimah the chance to experience how Switzerland changes throughout the year.

For Indian travellers who already know Switzerland through its classic sights, the new campaign could offer plenty of reasons to look at the country from a different angle. With Jemimah Rodrigues as its new Friendship Ambassador, Switzerland Tourism is clearly looking to connect with a younger generation that wants more from its holidays than a checklist of famous attractions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Similar articles for you

Andaman's untouched charms: Essential tips for mindful island escapes, hidden beaches, and local adventures

5 reasons your next family holiday should be to Hong Kong: From easy flights and Indian food to Disneyland fun

This mistake almost cost me my GST refund at Changi Airport; Buy these Charles & Keith handbags in India instead

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}