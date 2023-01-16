Types of visas available for travel to Maldives from India

Maldives, a paradise for tourists, is one of the most sought-after destinations for Indians. It is known for its mesmerising beaches, crystal clear waters, and the option of trying out an array of adventurous activities. With its proximity to India, it is no surprise that many Indians look forward to visiting this beautiful island nation. But before they can do so, they must obtain the necessary visa. (Also Read | City of Lights: Experience the magic of Paris at night)

So, we decided to help you by finding out all the types of visas available for tourists to travel to Maldives from India.

1. Tourist visa:

The most common type of visa for travel to Maldives from India is the Tourist visa. This visa is valid for a period of 30 days and can be extended for up to 90 days. It can be obtained online or from the Embassy of Maldives in India. The requirements for this visa include a valid passport, a valid return ticket, and proof of sufficient funds.

2. Business visa:

The Business visa is for those tourists travelling to Maldives for business purposes. This visa is valid for a period of 90 days and can get extended for 90 days. One needs a valid passport, a valid return ticket, and a letter from their company stating the purpose of the visit to apply.

3. Work visa:

The Work visa is for people travelling to Maldives for employment purposes. This visa is valid for a period of 90 days and can be extended for 90 days more. One needs a valid passport, a valid return ticket, and a letter from the company stating the purpose of the visit.

4. Student visa:

The Student visa is for pupils travelling to Maldives for educational purposes. This visa is valid for a period of 90 days with an extension of 90 days. One requires a valid passport, a valid return ticket, and a letter from the educational institution stating the purpose of the visit.

5. Transit visa:

The Transit visa is for tourists travelling to Maldives for a short stay or a layover during their flight. This visa is valid for a period of 48 hours and cannot get extended. The requirements for this visa include a valid passport, a valid return ticket, and proof of sufficient funds.

6. Medical visa:

The Medical visa can be applied for by visitors travelling to Maldives for medical treatment. This visa is valid for a period of 90 days and can get extended for 90 days more. One needs a valid passport, a valid return ticket, and a letter from the hospital in India stating the purpose of the visit.

These are the types of visas available for travel to Maldives from India. It is important to note that the requirements for each visa may vary depending on the purpose of the visit. Additionally, the visa fees and processing times may vary depending on the type of visa. One can also contact the Embassy of Maldives in India to seek more visa information.

