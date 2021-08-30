Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China's Beijing
travel

Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China's Beijing

Along with rides, shows, restaurants and exhibits, the resort features a pair of hotels. The project will complement Universal’s other two Asian parks in Japan and Singapore.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Universal Studios announced Monday that its first theme park in China will open in the country's capital in September.(Unsplash)

Universal Studios announced Monday that its first theme park in China will open in the country's capital in September.

The company set the opening date for Sept. 20, according to a statement and video posted on the Chinese social media site Weixin.

Under construction since 2016, the theme park has received strong backing from Beijing authorities, including the extension of one of the city’s main subway lines to the site.

Along with rides, shows, restaurants and exhibits, the resort features a pair of hotels. The project will complement Universal’s other two Asian parks in Japan and Singapore.

The Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Kung Fu Panda film franchises feature heavily, along with the Minions from the “Despicable Me” movies.

Beijing's historic sites have long drawn tourists. The coronavirus pandemic curtailed a rapidly growing demand for domestic travel and tourism, but new cases of domestic transmission have been falling, feeding optimism in the tourism sector.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
universal studios beijing china
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Australia plans reopening, Covid-19 death toll hits 1,000 despite lockdown

Here's why Thikse Monastery's Maitreya Temple, Ladakh Shanti Stupa are famous

Sri Lanka extends Covid-19 lockdown till September 6 amid spike in death rate

Meghalaya to relax Covid-19 protocols for tourism sector, schools from Sep 1
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP