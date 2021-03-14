Home / Lifestyle / Travel / US air travel on the rebound despite pandemic
Commercial air travel appears to be on the upswing despite the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.(Unsplash)

The Transportation Security Administration said its agents screened more than 1.3 million passengers at airport security checkpoints nationwide on Friday.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said in a tweet that the last time the number was that high was March 15, 2020 – about a year ago.

Public health officials generally have cautioned against commercial travel.

Farbstein included a reminder in her tweet, saying “if you choose to fly, wear that mask!”

President Joe Biden marked Thursday's first anniversary of the pandemic with a prime-time address to the nation in which he said he expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all Americans by May 1.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
