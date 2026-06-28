What to buy in Abu Dhabi? 7 must-buy souvenirs from the city's traditional souks, that aren’t dates

Many people rush through the alleys of the souks in Abu Dhabi to buy a standard box of dates. Dates are delicious, but the real magic lies in the unique treasures hidden in the quiet corners of the souks of Abu Dhabi. Why?

Some of the recommended souks are The Souk at World Trade Center, Al Ain Souk, Souk Al Bawadi and Souk Al Zafarana. (Visit Abu Dhabi)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Because walking into an Abu Dhabi souk feels like stepping right into the pages of an old fairytale. The beautiful wooden ceilings, with beams of sunlight cutting through the air, lighting up mountains of colourful spices, and the smoky smell of incense filling the lanes, make the whole place feel magical and completely unstuck in time. So, if you want to bring home a piece of this real-life Arabian night, look past the date stalls and hunt for these seven beautiful finds.

Perfume oils (attars)

If there is one sensory thread that ties the entire UAE experience together, it is the woody scent that lingers in hotel lobbies, desert lounges, and abaya boutiques. That scent is Oud: a resin derived from the heartwood of the agarwood tree. Don’t forget to buy some oil-based attars or bakhoor (scented wood chips to burn at home). These traditional perfumes are pure oil with no alcohol. A few drops on your wrists will melt into your skin and last all day long. Not sure which fragrance to choose? Have a custom scent created just for you.

Bedouin tribal weavings (Al Sadu)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} If you're looking to bring home something that is both beautiful and deeply rooted in Emirati heritage, seek out Al Sadu. This traditional weaving craft, created by Bedouin women using camel hair and wool, is known for its striking geometric patterns and earthy colours. Whether it's a cushion cover, table runner or wall hanging, each handcrafted piece adds warmth and character to your home while telling a story of the region's nomadic past. The best part? No two Al Sadu creations are exactly alike, making every purchase a truly one-of-a-kind souvenir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you're looking to bring home something that is both beautiful and deeply rooted in Emirati heritage, seek out Al Sadu. This traditional weaving craft, created by Bedouin women using camel hair and wool, is known for its striking geometric patterns and earthy colours. Whether it's a cushion cover, table runner or wall hanging, each handcrafted piece adds warmth and character to your home while telling a story of the region's nomadic past. The best part? No two Al Sadu creations are exactly alike, making every purchase a truly one-of-a-kind souvenir. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Traditional lanterns

If you're hoping to bring home a traditional Arabic fanoos, beautifully crafted metal, glass, or mosaic lantern, head straight to the souks. Wandering through their narrow lanes feels like stepping into a treasure trove, with every corner revealing another dazzling find. Skip the mass-produced plastic souvenirs and instead look for hand-hammered brass lanterns or vibrant stained-glass designs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Antique silver

If unique jewellery is your weakness, keep an eye out for vintage Bedouin silver. Unlike the polished finish of contemporary silver, these traditional tribal pieces have a weathered, matte patina that reflects their age and craftsmanship. You can pick cuff bracelets, bold statement rings, or intricately designed accessories often adorned with natural.

Pearls

If you're looking for a souvenir that tells a story, let it be pearls. Long before the UAE became synonymous with soaring skylines, pearl diving shaped the region's history and identity. While natural pearls are now exceptionally rare, that legacy lives on through exquisite cultured pearl jewellery crafted by local jewellers. From elegant pendants to timeless earrings and classic strands, it will be a gift that's sure to be treasured long after your trip ends.

Artisanal camel milk chocolates and soap

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Want to bring home something delicious with a local twist? Then skip the usual souvenirs and try camel milk delicacies. Camel milk has a centuries-old history in the Gulf, known for being naturally rich in nutrients. It is slightly saltier than cow’s milk, which pairs well with cocoa. Not a foodie? Pick up a cold-processed camel milk soap instead.

The iconic dallah

Another souvenir that captures the warmth of Abu Dhabi is the Dallah. With its elegant hourglass silhouette and distinctive curved spout, this traditional Arabic coffee pot is far more than a kitchen accessory. It's a symbol of generosity. It was traditionally used to brew and serve fragrant gahwa infused with cardamom and saffron. A beautifully crafted brass or silver Dallah can make for a great keepsake and bring a touch of Arabian heritage to your home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How to shop like a local

In a traditional souk, shopping is slow and more of a friendly social ritual. If a shopkeeper offers you a tiny cup of traditional Arabic coffee, don’t hesitate to accept it. It is a sign of local hospitality. Don't buy from the very first shop you see. Walk around, compare prices, and don't be afraid to politely negotiate the price. Some of the recommended souks are The Souk at World Trade Center, Al Ain Souk, Souk Al Bawadi and Souk Al Zafarana.