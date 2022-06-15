Which international spots are best for female solo travellers?

More women are taking up solo travelling. Safety and fun are the two prerogatives we keep in mind while organising female-focused solo trips. These places are highly recommended for both new and experienced travellers, one can choose as per their budget:

• Vietnam: Safe for solo female travellers, a round trip costs ₹14,000 via Kolkata. Female-friendly hostels starts at ₹350 per night and it offers visa on arrival.

• Sri Lanka: Provides visa on arrival and cost of a round trip plane ride is around ₹12,000 from Chennai. You can find five-star beach hotels at throw-away prices here.

• Maldives: Solo travellers can enjoy swimming with sharks and other marine life. It has free visa on arrival and a round trip airfare from Bengaluru will cost ₹15,000.

•Turkey: Taking a hot-air-balloon ride in Cappadocia is a dream for many. Round trip airfare via Delhi will cost you ₹40,000.

• Morocco: Expensive air tickets is the only drawback for Indian travellers but it has a lot to offer — from the Sahara Desert to Atlas Mountains and Mediterranean Sea. The visa process is simple and a round trip fair starts from ₹60,000.

• Bali: Visa is on arrival so you can go berserk for the nightlife and beaches. Round trip airfare starts from ₹22,000 via Kolkata.

Inputs by Rohit Khattar, founder of ikigai travel