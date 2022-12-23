Year-ender 2022: Budget year-end trips to take in India

Year-ender 2022: Before this year ends, you have two upcoming holidays - Christmas and New Year - that can easily be transformed into long weekends. So, if you are someone who never got around to getting those leaves approved, planning a full-fledged holiday or want to travel on a budget, there are plenty of cheap places to visit in India. These places are perfect for times when you are travelling on an impromptu plan, low on budget or looking for cheap stay options. So, here is a list of some of the most scenic destinations in India where you can travel at the last minute. (Also read: Christmas 2022: From Laos to Jordan, low-budget stunning destinations to celebrate Christmas)

Budget year-end trips to take in India

Kasol

Kasol (Pexels)

A quaint village in Himachal Pradesh situated on the banks of river Parvati, Kasol has always attracted nature lovers, backpackers and hikers from across the country. It is known for its resplendent natural beauty, majestic snow-covered mountains, foggy mornings, pine trees, the rush of the river Parvati and delicious Himachal dishes. Additionally, Kasol has several homestays and hotels that offer bottom-rock prices and cheap cafes to cut back on your meal expenses.

Pondicherry

Pondicherry (Pexels)

Pondicherry or Puducherry, generally known as Pondy, is a little town tucked away on the southeast coastline of India, and it is a cheap destination for travellers in search of sanctity and serenity. The internationally famous Sri Aurobindo Ashram and its offshoot just north of town, Auroville, draw large numbers of spiritually-minded visitors. Additionally, the colonial-era villas, bohemian-chic cafes, French food, and bougainvillaea-draped townhouses will make your stay worthwhile.

Alleppey

Alleppey

Alleppey is famous for its verdant countryside, lagoons, and waterways. It is the best place to cruise lazily around in the ever-present houseboats, sample the delicious seafood, and enjoy one of the cheapest solo trips in India.

Pushkar

Pushkar (Pexels)

A cultural hotspot and one of the oldest cities in India, Pushkar offers the charm of vibrant bazaars, dynamic festivities, stunning milky-blue temples, world famous camel fair, a holy lake featuring 52 bathing ghats, and so much more. The city has a magnetism of its own which is unmissable. With cheap rates and an easy start, it is a top pick among cheap places to visit in India.

Sikkim

Sikkim (Pexels)

Far from Rajasthan's royal trail, Goa's beaches and Kerala's backwaters, Sikkim offers a unique unforgettable experience. The hill state prides itself on its pristine alpine forests, lofty snow-capped mountains, craggy landscapes dotted with quaint villages, and rich tribal culture. There are plenty of budget stays in Sikkim and cafes offering cheap meals for your cheap year-end holiday.

So, where are you travelling to?

