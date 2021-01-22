IND USA
You will now need a negative PCR test to enter France

Emmanuel Macron said that travellers coming into France will now need a negative PCR test which cannot be more than 72 hours old.
French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries, his office said on Thursday.

Cross-border workers and land transportation will be exempt from that obligation, the French presidency added. The test will have to be carried out no later than 72 hours before departure, it said after a video summit of EU leaders.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
