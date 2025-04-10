Finding your fashion fit just got more wallet-friendly. Be it for a casual meet-up, a day at college, or just a lazy Sunday, a good tee or polo is your go-to. But what if we told you that you could snag stylish pieces from top brands like Levi’s, Allen Solly, and U.S. Polo Assn. – all under ₹400? T-shirts and polos under ₹ 400: Grab your favourite brands now; Budget fits and premium vibes(AI Generated)

Yes, it’s true. We’ve rounded up some seriously good finds that don’t compromise on quality or style. From classic solids to printed fun, these affordable fashion staples are perfect for everyday slaying. Let’s check out the hottest tees and polos on a budget!

Stylish tees and polos under ₹ 400:

London Hills

You heard it right – London Hills under 400! Who says stylish has to be pricey? These cotton tees are minimal, versatile and scream 'effortlessly cool'. Be it if you're into quirky prints or plain solids, this brand gives you a polished look for peanuts.

Pair it with: Slim-fit denims and white sneakers for that classic vibe.

Bewakoof

Bewakoof brings in the sass with fun graphics, cheeky one-liners, and Gen-Z approved colours. They're bold, playful, and perfect for people who like their clothes to talk back. This brand is for the ones who love to wear their personality on their sleeve, literally and figuretively.

Pair it with: Joggers and chunky sneakers for an airport look that’s all attitude.

Amazon Brand - Symbol

Symbol is where basic meets budget. Think reliable fits, neutral colours, and comfort-first styles – ideal for layering or wearing solo. Great for college or work-from-home days. Their clothes are super comfy and perfect for everyday wear.

Pair it with: Chinos or shorts and sliders for an easygoing, everyday look.

Max

Max makes maximum impact with their price-friendly fashion. Their tees and polos under 400 give off easy streetwear charm with subtle prints and soft fabrics. With super soft and breathable fabric, these picks are perfect for to beat the heat.

Pair it with: Cargo pants and a bucket hat for that chilled urban streetwear vibe.

Leotude

Quirky meets cool in Leotude's budget finds. Their t-shirts and polos under 400 are wardrobe essentials that perfectly give out cool and casual vibe Be it for grocery runs or relaxed brunch dates, these will suit every kind of outing!

Pair it with: Baggy jeans and sneakers for a casual look that doesn’t look like you tried too hard.

Urbano Fashion

Classy and preppy under 400? Urbano Fashion has got your back. Their classic t-shirts come with the iconic designs, comfy fabric, and a fit that flatters. From printed ones to plain solid picks, they have it all!

Pair it with: Slim chinos and leather slip-ons for that polished and classy energy.

Who says good style has to come with a heavy price tag? These t-shirts and polos under 400 prove that you can stay trendy, comfy, and still save big. Update your wardrobe with these steals today.

T-shirts and polos under ₹400: FAQs Are these original branded t-shirts and polos? Yes, all the mentioned products are from authentic brands and verified sellers.

Can I return or exchange these items? Yes, most platforms offer return/exchange options depending on the brand and seller policy.

Are these prices part of a sale or always available? Prices may vary during sales, but many are part of ongoing budget collections or outlet discounts.

Will the quality be good under ₹ 400? Absolutely. These are basic to mid-range styles offering good quality at a low price – great for everyday use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.