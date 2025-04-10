Menu Explore
T-shirts and polos under 400: Grab your favourite brands now; Budget fits and premium vibes

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Apr 10, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Branded tees and polos under ₹400? Yes, please! Stylish, comfy, and super affordable – here are the best budget-friendly picks for your everyday wardrobe.

London Hills Men T-Shirt || Loose Fit T-Shirt for Men || Printed T Shirt || T-Shirt || Printed Oversized Drop Shoulder T-Shirt Royal Blue

₹348

London Hills Solid Men Round Green T-Shirt

₹188

London Hills Animal Print Cotton Blend Half Sleeve Round Neck White Oversized T-Shirt for Men

₹291

London Hills Mens Cotton Regular Fit Half Sleeve Never Fail Slogan Printed Black T-Shirt

₹238

London Hills Cotton Printed Men Round Neck Full Sleeve Black Regular FiT-shirt, X Large

₹297

Bewakoof Mens Typography 100% Cotton T-Shirt - Regular Fit, Round Neck, Half Sleeves Black

₹399

Bewakoof Mens Solid Regular Fit Half Sleeve Round Neck Cotton T-Shirt

₹389

Bewakoof Men Regular Fit T-Shirt 772636 White L

₹399

Bewakoof Men T-Shirt 562144 Blue XL

₹399

Bewakoof Mens Printed 100% Cotton T-Shirt - Regular Fit, Round Neck, Half Sleeves White

₹399

Bewakoof Mens Graphic Print Regular Fit Half Sleeve Round Neck Cotton T-Shirt Blue

₹399

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton T-Shirt | Round Neck | Half Sleeve | Plain - Regular Fit (Available In Plus Size, Pure White_M)

₹349

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton T Shirt | Round Neck | Half Sleeve | Plain - Regular Fit (Available in Plus Size) (Forest Green_L)

₹289

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton Solid V-Neck Regular Fit T-Shirt (Available in Plus Size) Iris Navy L

₹349

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Graphic Disney Regular Fit T-Shirt (SYM-A23-TSH-07-D_Mint Green_M)

₹299

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Marvel Regular Fit T-Shirt (SYM-A23-TSH-35-M_Mint Green_M)

₹299

Amazon Brand - Symbol Mens Cotton Oversized Round Neck T-Shirt Black,Optimistic S

₹369

Max Mens Relaxed Fit T-Shirt (PA23SPTMLN21CAMEL_Camel

₹359

Max Mens Regular Fit T-Shirt (SS24SPTMLN21_Woodrose_XL

₹359

max Mens Half Sleeves Regular Fit Polo Neck Solid T-Shirt (Aqua_L)

₹399

Max Mens Half Sleeves Relaxed Fit Polo Neck T-Shirt (Purple_M)

₹359

Max Men Solid Polo Slim Fit T-shirt(Maroon_M)

₹399

Max URB_N Men Regular Fit Solid T-Shirt (Orange_XL)

₹359

LEOTUDE Mens Oversized Round Neck T-Shirts (FS49_BRWN_LOSANGL_P_Brown_XL)

₹298

LEOTUDE Cotton Mens Regular Fit Half Sleeve Matty Polo T-shirt(P46_Anthra_P_Anthra_L)

₹298

LEOTUDE Mens Cottonblend Oversized Half Sleeve Round Neck Tshirt (Fs_49Roar_P_Brown_L, Shirt)

₹298

LEOTUDE Mens Regular Fit Matty Half Sleeve Collar Neck (P46_Black_ANTHA_P_Grey::Black_3XL)

₹298

LEOTUDE Mens Regular Fit Cottonblend Full Sleeve Round Neck T-Shirt (18ALL_P_Navy_XL)

₹298

LEOTUDE Mens Regular Fit Polo T-Shirt(P53_BLKGRY_P_Grey_L)

₹298

View Details checkDetails

₹336

Urbano Fashion Mens Dark Olive Green Solid Henley Neck Slim Fit Full Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt (hentee-Full-oedrolive-XL)

₹362

View Details checkDetails

₹361.6

View Details checkDetails

₹319

View Details checkDetails

₹369

View Details checkDetails

₹329

Finding your fashion fit just got more wallet-friendly. Be it for a casual meet-up, a day at college, or just a lazy Sunday, a good tee or polo is your go-to. But what if we told you that you could snag stylish pieces from top brands like Levi’s, Allen Solly, and U.S. Polo Assn. – all under 400?

T-shirts and polos under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400: Grab your favourite brands now; Budget fits and premium vibes(AI Generated)
T-shirts and polos under 400: Grab your favourite brands now; Budget fits and premium vibes(AI Generated)

Yes, it’s true. We’ve rounded up some seriously good finds that don’t compromise on quality or style. From classic solids to printed fun, these affordable fashion staples are perfect for everyday slaying. Let’s check out the hottest tees and polos on a budget!

Stylish tees and polos under 400:

London Hills

You heard it right – London Hills under 400! Who says stylish has to be pricey? These cotton tees are minimal, versatile and scream 'effortlessly cool'. Be it if you're into quirky prints or plain solids, this brand gives you a polished look for peanuts.

Pair it with: Slim-fit denims and white sneakers for that classic vibe.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bewakoof

Bewakoof brings in the sass with fun graphics, cheeky one-liners, and Gen-Z approved colours. They're bold, playful, and perfect for people who like their clothes to talk back. This brand is for the ones who love to wear their personality on their sleeve, literally and figuretively.

Pair it with: Joggers and chunky sneakers for an airport look that’s all attitude.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Brand - Symbol

Symbol is where basic meets budget. Think reliable fits, neutral colours, and comfort-first styles – ideal for layering or wearing solo. Great for college or work-from-home days. Their clothes are super comfy and perfect for everyday wear.

Pair it with: Chinos or shorts and sliders for an easygoing, everyday look.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Max

Max makes maximum impact with their price-friendly fashion. Their tees and polos under 400 give off easy streetwear charm with subtle prints and soft fabrics. With super soft and breathable fabric, these picks are perfect for to beat the heat.

Pair it with: Cargo pants and a bucket hat for that chilled urban streetwear vibe.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Leotude

Quirky meets cool in Leotude's budget finds. Their t-shirts and polos under 400 are wardrobe essentials that perfectly give out cool and casual vibe Be it for grocery runs or relaxed brunch dates, these will suit every kind of outing!

Pair it with: Baggy jeans and sneakers for a casual look that doesn’t look like you tried too hard.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Urbano Fashion

Classy and preppy under 400? Urbano Fashion has got your back. Their classic t-shirts come with the iconic designs, comfy fabric, and a fit that flatters. From printed ones to plain solid picks, they have it all!

Pair it with: Slim chinos and leather slip-ons for that polished and classy energy.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Who says good style has to come with a heavy price tag? These t-shirts and polos under 400 prove that you can stay trendy, comfy, and still save big. Update your wardrobe with these steals today.

T-shirts and polos under ₹400: FAQs

  • Are these original branded t-shirts and polos?

    Yes, all the mentioned products are from authentic brands and verified sellers.

  • Can I return or exchange these items?

    Yes, most platforms offer return/exchange options depending on the brand and seller policy.

  • Are these prices part of a sale or always available?

    Prices may vary during sales, but many are part of ongoing budget collections or outlet discounts.

  • Will the quality be good under 400?

    Absolutely. These are basic to mid-range styles offering good quality at a low price – great for everyday use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times alog with Holi Wishes.
