BJP changes Jalgaon candidate, picks its MLA Unmesh Patil

In a turnaround, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday changed its candidate for Jalgaon constituency in North Maharashtra. The BJP has now replaced MLC Smita Wagh with party legislator from Chalisgaon, Unmesh Patil.

Patil filed nomination papers on the last day for Jalgaon that will go to polls on April 23. Earlier, the party had dropped its two-time sitting MP AT Patil to give Wagh the candidature.

The Jalgaon seat has been with the BJP for the past five consecutive terms. “Yes, I have filled my nomination form on instruction from the party,” said Patil. Wagh accompanied Patil when he filed his papers to show a united front in the party.

Party leaders said that Wagh, wife of district Jalgaon chief Uday Wagh, was given the ticket as the couple is considered to be close to water resources minister Girish Mahajan, also from the region.

“After Wagh was given the ticket, there was a backlash from party cadre. A quick survey revealed that Wagh would not have won against NCP candidate, former minister Gulabrao Deokar. Further, the sitting MP was also threatening rebellion against her candidature,” said a senior BJP leader.

To avoid rebellion, grouping of dissidents and avoid a potential loss, the BJP’s top brass decided to field Patil, who is seen as more accessible and a stronger candidate. Of the six Assembly seats here, two are with BJP, while two are with the Sena. The Sena was also not happy with Wagh’s nomination.

