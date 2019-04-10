EC slaps notice on Telangana CM KCR for anti-Hindu remarks

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday slapped a notice on Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Hindu community “which have the potential to disturb harmony”.

The EC directed that the chief minister submit his explanation before 5 pm on April 12, failing which the Commission would take its decision.

The EC was acting on a complaint made by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Telangana unit president M Rama Raju referring to a speech made by KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is popularly known, at a public rally in Karimnagar on March 17.

The VHP leader alleged that KCR had used certain derogatory terms while referring to Hindus and accused them of fanning communal fire and spreading it like a dreaded disease.

The EC official, in the notice, said the Commission had obtained the English version of the chief minister’s speech and examined it. The Commission, prima facie, felt that such comments had the potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities and appealing to communal feelings.

“Therefore, it is of the view that you have violated the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct,” the notice said.

It may be mentioned that KCR and PM Narendra Modi attacked each other on religious beliefs. Modi called KCR superstitious. Rao retorted by calling Modi’s Hinduism fake, only for votes.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:03 IST