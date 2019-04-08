Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Democracy under threat, need for political alternative, says Yogendra Yadav

Founder-president of Swaraj India party Yogendra Yadav believes that the country’s democracy and diversity are under threat under the present regime and there is a need for a political alternative. Talking to Chandan Kumar on the sidelines of a public meeting held in Lucknow to discuss the idea behind his organisation, Yadav spoke about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and why he wants more people to join politics. Excerpts:

You have been travelling across Uttar Pradesh. How do you find the mood of the people?

There is a deep discontent among the people against the government both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers are in distress due to issues like stray cattle menace and non-payment of sugarcane dues. The overall state of farmers has worsened. This situation is same across the country. People also talk about lack of development and are prepared to bring about a change.

How do you see the prospects of the SP-BSP alliance that has been formed to counter the BJP?

As of now, the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be only poll arithmetic. People would like to know about their plans regarding creation of jobs, reducing farm distress and ensuring development. On paper, the alliance might appear to be a strong alternative to the BJP but it would not happen till they come up with better plans to take the country forward.

You have been saying that the very idea of India is at stake in these elections. Why?

I say this because there are three components of India, namely democracy, diversity and development. All the three have been harmed. The democracy is under threat because democratic institutions are being compromised just like it was done during the Emergency.

It is even worse now. If Emergency was like a body blow, this is like cancer which is hard to cure. People currently in power don’t believe in diversity and are only pushing the right wing agenda of Hindutva. Development is yet to reach the underprivileged.

Who you think is to be blamed for such a situation?

We cannot blame only one party for this. Countries are not destroyed because a party wants it to, they die because of internal weaknesses. Also, those who should have carried the responsibility of the Republic of India have completely failed in their responsibility.

The opposition parties have not been able to offer any resistance. They are only involved in electoral arithmetic and lack better vision, policy or roadmap. The deeper cause is that the generation that inherited the Republic has done little to defend the idea of Republic. This generation has failed to understand the idea of nationalism, they are indifferent to religion and traditions which has led to the situation that we are in.

What, according to you, is the solution?

A massive nationwide movement is required to bring about a change. Thousands of people will have to make sacrifices for this.

Sawaraj India is one such platform. We need many such platforms where people do politics. I believe politics is the dharma of people in a democracy.

Politics is what is destroying this country and politics is also the answer to prevent this damage. We need more thoughtful people with better ideas in politics.

