Lok Sabha election results 2019: Congress takes heart with 2nd place in Delhi but road to Assembly tough

The Congress pushed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to third position in five of the total seven seats in the national capital on Thursday.

In the 2014 parliamentary polls, Congress had ended up third in all the seats, prompting many to declare the grand old party “wiped out” in Delhi.

Thistime,they finished second in Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, North East Delhi, New Delhi, and West Delhi, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) march was such that they were out-voted by at least 200,000 votes in each of these seats. In the voteshare too, the BJP got 56%, AAP 18% and Congress 22%.

Although senior Congress party functionaries said that beating the AAP to second place was an accomplishment for the their state unit, this will not be enough for the party to sail through the Assembly polls to be held next year.

Congress Delhi in-charge P C Chacko said, “We managed to revive the party in Delhi and our performance has improved compared to the last elections, but we were hopeful for a few seats.”

Also read: BJP makes clean sweep in Delhi

The biggest jolt to the party was the defeat of its state unit president Sheila Dikshit from the North East Delhi constituency. Dikshit, till 9 pm on Thursday, was trailing BJP’s Manoj Tiwari by 3.66 lakh votes.

Former Delhi Congress president and former MP Ajay Maken, lost to BJP’s incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi by a margin of 2.56 lakh votes (till 9pm) from New Delhi. A senior party leader said that the party will need an overhaul before the assembly polls.“We will need another strategy and will have to change the face of the party in Delhi. It will be difficult to go back to the people with a leadership that they rejected,” the leader said.

“It is clear the Congress is having a tough time reaching out to the people of Delhi. Their strategy cannot be ‘BJP bashing’, because that clearly isn’t working,” said Tanvir Aeijaz, political scientist and professor at Ramjas College.

Political analyst Manisha Priyam called said,“The results show that they can neither hold fort in Delhi nor in the country,” she said.

First Published: May 24, 2019 10:54 IST