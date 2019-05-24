Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP’s capital competition turns out to be a no-contest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exceeded its own expectations as it not only swept Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, winning all seven seats, for a consecutive term but also improved victory margins and the overall vote share.

The party got nearly 50% vote in the Capital. Rivals Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress failed to upset the BJP’s victory march with party candidates scoring a victory margin of at least 2 lakh across all seats.

The party is now all set to repeat its success in the assembly elections in Delhi next year, said Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Calling it a historic mandate in favour of the BJP, Tiwari said, “It was a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work done by our government. This verdict also shows that the people have rejected the negative politics of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). We are now all set to win the assembly elections after a gap of 22 years,” The North East Delhi MP was leading three-time chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit by 363,969 votes at 9pm. AAP’s North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey finished third.

The BJP had fielded five of its sitting MPs and gave ticket to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir and sufi singer Hans Raj Hans from East and North West Delhi respectively. Both the debutants performed convincingly with Hans leading by 553,075, and Gambhir by 391,222at 9pm.

In West Delhi, sitting MP Parvesh Verma was looking at a second term by leading Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra nearly 40% vote share). In 2014, Verma had won by 2.68 lakh votes. South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan improved their 2014 scores.

Tiwari said even if the AAP and the Congress had come together, the victory margins would have only been higher. Tiwari said the party will now start the preparations for the assembly elections to wrest power in Delhi from the AAP. “Delhi has rejected both the Congress and the AAP. This shows that people are now seeking a change in Delhi. We will soon start our preparations for the assembly elections,” said Tiwari under whose leadership the state unit has won two elections—civic elections in 2017 and Lok Sabha elections 2019.

First Published: May 24, 2019 06:26 IST