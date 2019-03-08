Lok Sabha Elections 2019: All you need to know about Uttarakhand

A tight contest is on the cards in Uttarakhand during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling BJP led by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has put up a strong front against the opposition Congress spearheaded by former chief minister Harish Rawat, which seeks to reclaim its lost glory.

People of the state had voted out Congress and brought in BJP in the 2017 assembly elections. Corruption and slow pace of development has dogged the 19-year-old state, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

The hill state is grappling with unemployment and migration issues. Prone to frequent disasters like floods and landslides, relief is often delayed. The memories of the massive devastation caused by the 2013 heavy rains and flash floods is still fresh.

Medical facilities are a far reach for those in rural and remote areas. So are issues like drinking water supply and proper road connectivity.

Farming has also seen a decline in Uttarakhand. Farmers and locals residing near forest areas are also faced with constant threats and attacks from animals.

Ruling party in the state: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Number of Lok Sabha seats: 5

Party wise break-up of Lok Sabha seats

BJP: All 5

Number of voters in the state: 76.28 lakh

Voter turnout in 2014: 62%

Number of assembly seats: 70

Party wise breakup of assembly seats

BJP: 57

Congress: 11

Independent: 2

Key leaders

Congress: Harish Rawat, former CM of Uttarakhand. He lost both seats of Haridwar Rural and Kichha during 2017 assembly election

Indira Hriyadesh won the 2017 assembly election. She is the leader of opposition in the current assembly. She was minister of finance, parliamentary affairs and higher education during last assembly session when Harish Rawat was the CM.

BJP: Trivendra Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand chief minister

Satpal Maharaj, a self styled godman won the 2017 assembly election from Chaubattakhal seat in Pauri district. He is the cabinet minister and looks after tourism.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, an MP from Nainital and former CM of Uttarakhand.

Prakash Pant, a cabinet minister in charge of excise and finance in Uttarakhand. He is a former assembly speaker. He is known for his clean image amongst people.

Key issues:

Unemployment

Lack of drinking water supply and road connectivity

Migration and weakening agricultural practices

Man-animal conflict (monkeys, wild pigs, leopards and tigers)

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 21:23 IST