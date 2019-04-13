My Nation My Vote: Education system needs change

Name Devarshi Manishkumar Barot, 23, student

Did you vote in previous elections?

I was very excited when I voted for the first time in 2014. As a citizen of the country, I think it is my responsibility to vote

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

Affordable housing, education for all, development and good transport facility were the issues that mattered to me in the previous elections. There is still a lot of work left to be done in these sectors. I am hoping for better days.

What issues matter to you today?

We are having an archaic education system and that needs to change in every aspect. The way things are taught in class and the way examinations are connected should be reviewed. The defence sector of our country needs more attention.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 15:23 IST