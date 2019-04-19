‘I am not a terrorist…I am evidence of Congress’s misdeeds’: Pragya Thakur

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, the controversial Pragya Thakur, spoke to Ranjan about the charges against her, the issues in the Lok Sabha elections, and whether or not her entry will polarise the elections. Edited excerpts:

What issues are you going to raise in the elections?

The issues are the same ones that the Congress raised from time to time as per its nefarious design. Now, this is the time to expose them on the issue of saffron and Hindu terror. I will create awareness among people through this election as to how Congress misuses its powers, violates rules, and brands people terrorists and imprison them illegally under false charges. I will tell people how the Congress dubs saffron colour and Sanatan dharm as symbols of terror for its political gains and giving a bad name to the entire country.

Your statements since yesterday suggest development will not be any issue in the elections. is that correct?

Development is certainly an issue in the election. It can happen only when our borders are safe. But, unfortunately, questions are being raised against our army. The Congress want to suggest that our country is not safe. Such people strengthen the enemy countries.

You are still facing terror charges in Malegaon bomb blast case but the BJP chose to field you as its candidate?

I am not a terrorist. I am pure and living evidence of the Congress’ s misdeeds. I have got a clean chit in all the cases. The NIA which was set up by them [the UPA government] has given a clean chit to me. They put me in jail illegally and tortured me physically, mentally and in every way. They misused law and violated the Constitution. Now, it’s time to create awareness in public. That’s why it is giving the Congress heartburn.

