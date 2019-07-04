Adityanath government gives pink slips to 200 non-performers, identifies 400 more

Corrupt bureaucrats and government employees are under scrutiny in Uttar Pradesh (UP), and so are the ministers.

According to people in the know of things, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is unhappy with the functioning of at least two senior ministers but it is the bureaucrats and government officials who have already begun facing the heat.

According to the list that HT has secured from the government, 201 employees in 29 of the 72 departments have already been given pink slips. These employees were above 50 years of age too.

“More than their age it was their performance which led to their forced retirement,” a senior official said. Another 417 employees, including class I officers, have either been suspended, given adverse entry or face termination. Most of them are accused of non-performance or corruption. As per the list, the state’s power department accounts for maximum 169 employees who have been given adverse entry or suspended and now face the risk of being terminated.

At least 37 officers and employees of the transport department have been identified as ‘non-performers’, followed by 26 from basic education and 25 from Panchayati Raj department.

As many as 51 employees from the home department have already been given forced retirement. UP’s energy minister Shrikant Sharma said, “Inquiry against corrupt officers is underway. Our government has zero tolerance policy on corruption.”

“There would be lot more transparency in transfers, something which was a source of earning for many unscrupulous officers who have either been given adverse entry or put on watch list,” a senior officer said.

Addressing a review meeting of Jal Nigam on Wednesday, CM said performers would be rewarded while non-performers would be shown the door.

“FIRs should be lodged against those who aren’t doing their jobs. We won’t hesitate in sending unscrupulous officials to jail. The enforcement directorate (ED) can seize their properties too,” he added. During a review meeting of the education department recently, the CM had threatened action if files stayed in the department for more than three days.

Prior to this, he had directed the officers on field duty to report in their offices by 9 am failing which action would be initiated against them.“Instead of following the ‘Veer Bahadur Singh model’ when the then Congress CM ordered the closure of secretariat gates after the stipulated time, the CM has ordered the introduction of biometric attendance in all government offices and even schools, right down to the district. In UP secretariat the biometric attendance system is already installed and is being tested,” the officer cited above said.

