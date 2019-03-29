Bajrangi Bhaijaan became most watched film of my career: Alka Kaushal

Alka Badola Kaushal, a well known face of television and films, was in Lucknow to promote her new comic drama.

Known for her empathic roles in blockbusters like ‘Queen’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Kaushal said all the characters she has played are dear to her. “I have always been a TV actor and luckily got shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Swaragini’, ‘Jyoti’, ‘Kumkum’, ‘Woh Apna Sa’ where my role, though being a grey character, was appreciated by the audience.

“So, when the makers of ‘Queen’ came to me, I was a little apprehensive about whether to accept the role or not. But the makers insisted and finally when I read the script I couldn’t say no. The character of protagonist’s mother was actually beautifully written and above all, I got an opportunity to play a positive role that to on 70 mm,” she said.

The seasoned actor feels sometimes one should just go with the flow. “Yes, after ‘Queen’, when I was offered ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, for once, I did think that what I would do in a Salman Khan film. But when Kabir Khan said ‘I want you and only you to play Kareena’s mother’, I agreed and see how well the role shaped up and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ became the most-watched film of my career till date. So, I believe that sometimes we should go with the flow and see what destiny has in store for us.”

Of late, Kaushal has wrapped up a web series shot in Lucknow and Prayagraj, “I have been coming to Lucknow quite frequently now. Last year, I shot my web series here and then promotions were on. So I had ample opportunity to relive the old city charm here. This time, I plan to visit Aminabad and Chowk for shopping. Let’s see whether it materialises or not. Also, I would like to mention that though we are from Delhi but my family and I have lived in Prayagraj for around three years, so I know the two cities pretty well.”

Talking about her new show, Kaushal said, “This is actually for the time that I have opted for a light comic weekly, where I’m playing a positive yet strong character. The show has a mix of all emotions like comedy, thrills and fun. ‘Shaadi Ke Siyape’ went on air on &TV last week. It involves a wedding planner (played by Kaushal) who hires a few helpers, who, unbeknownst to her, are aliens. The story is about how they work together to organise weddings at the wedding planner’s mortgaged property and how she always ends up in some trouble or the other.”

Also accompanying Kaushal was actor Mishkat Varma who plays one of the aliens. Talking about his role and visit, he said, “I’m enjoying playing an alien and doing a full comedy for the first time. We just hope that the audience likes the concept and enjoys the show. I have been to Lucknow previously and I am lucky to have savoured the city’s mouth-watering delicacies during my visits.”

