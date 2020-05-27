Buried alive, new born rescued by locals in UP

lucknow

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:54 IST

A new born baby boy who was buried alive by unknown people, was rescued by locals and admitted to community health center (CHC) Jogia in Sonar village of Sidhdhartha Nagar district on Monday, police said.

SHO Jogia police station Anjani Kumar said, “The baby was first rushed to CHC then to district hospital. He is doing well now. A case under section 137 (abandonment of child under 12 years by parents or whosoever who cares) of IPC has been lodged against unidentified persons in this connection.”

Locals said there were rumors that the baby was an illegitimate child so to avoid bad name his parents might have attempted to kill him by burying him alive. The baby is one day old and his umbilical cord was also not properly detached, said police.

As per report, on Monday, one Manoj, a resident of the village, was leveling soil by tractor when he saw a hand of the baby in the mound of soil. He raised alarm then local rushed to the site and dug out the baby who was still alive but unconscious.