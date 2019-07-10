CBI files 2 new cases over UP sand mining

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered two fresh cases, naming former Uttar Pradesh minister minister Gayatri Prajapati and four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers among 16 people as suspects, in connection with the alleged illegal mining of sand when the Samajwadi Party (SP) ruled the state.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said the agency conducted searches at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Allahabad, Noida, Gorakhpur and Deoria on Wednesday.

All the four IAS officers — then principal secretary Jiwesh Nandan, special secretary Santosh Kumar, then district magistrates Abhay Singh and Vivek — have been accused of renewing mining leases of beneficiaries in violation of the e-tendering policy of the state government, the CBI claimed.

In a separate search, the CBI officials seized ₹10 lakh from the premises of Devi Sharan Upadhyay, the then additional DM of Deoria, who is currently posted as chief development officer, Azamgarh, Gaur said. The CBI team also seized some documents related to properties from the premises of another IAS officer, Vivek, former DM of Deoria, Gaur added. Vivek is serving as director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, Gaur said.

A senior UP government official said on condition of anonymity that the state would take action against the officers.

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “The Centre is trying to divert the attention of people from its failure to fulfil the promises made during the Lok Sabha election campaign.”

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 23:56 IST