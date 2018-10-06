Kin held for woman’s gang rape, murder in Meerut

After the body of a woman , missing since Wednesday, was recovered on Friday, police swung into action and arrested a relative for her kidnapping, gang rape and murder. The two associates of the accused are still at large and raids are being conducted to arrest them .

Initially, the police had not lodged the complaint about the disappearance of the woman, though her family had voiced suspicion about the relative.

SP city Ranvijay Singh and ASP Cantt Satpal Singh told the media told that the 25-year-old woman was a resident of a village in Mawana area and was preparing for PCS examination.

According to police, on October 3, a relative Lakhan called her to Partapur on some pretext and thereafter abducted her . He called his two friends and they gang raped the woman after mixing a sedative in her cold drink.

As they feared they would be arrested on her complaint, they strangled the woman with her dupatta and dumped the body in a sugarcane field on the side of Upleda - Mehrauli Road in Partapur.

The woman’s family approached the Civil Lines police on Wednesday and said they suspected Lakhan behind her disappearance . But the police did not lodge their complaint.

On Friday, when the body was recovered, cops interrogated Lakhan after registering a case of murder. Under intense grilling, Lakhan broke down and confessed that he killed the woman after raping her along with his aides, as she had threatened to report the incident to her family.

Lakhan’s wife had died last year and he was living alone.

Oct 06, 2018