Lucknow admin to set up kiosks for distribution of Ivermectin tablets

lucknow

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:25 IST

Lucknow’s district administration will set up around 40 kiosks across the city to ensure free distribution of Ivermectin tablets among asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. A few of these kiosks will become operational from Monday, officials said.

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, can be used as a supporting medicine for Covid-19 patients under home isolation and their contacts, according to doctors.

Officials said the kiosks would come up at the airport, city bus stations, railway stations, etc.

Additional district magistrate KP Singh said, “The use of the Ivermectin tablet has proved effective for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. It is also being widely prescribed by government doctors. Hence, the administration, in collaboration with the health department, is setting up kiosks across the city to ensure its free distribution.”

Officials said the project would be implemented in phases.

“Initially, all the entry and exit points of the city would be covered. It would largely include all four bus stations, railway stations, the airport and the highway entries and exits,” an official said. Experts would ensure distribution of tablets among the people at all these points, he said.

The tablets would be given on the basis of the symptoms or if anyone has come in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

On Wednesday, chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr RP Singh issued a circular, advising people to take Ivermectin tablet, as per their body weight and age, if they test positive and are under home isolation.

Doctors said the medicine was found effective against the virus in a lab in-vitro study.

“In Australia, researchers claimed the viral load went down 5,000 times in 48 hours with this medicine taken in combination. Also, a Bangladesh scientist claimed a similar effect. At present, research on this medicine is going on at 28 places,” said Dr Kauser Usman of King George’s Medical University.

“It is not a treatment for Covid-19, but yes, as a supporting medicine, its role has been identified to boost immunity. It can be taken under a doctor’s guidance for a proper dosage,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president of the Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.