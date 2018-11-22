Unnao rape victim’s uncle sent to jail, hearing today

The Unnao rape victim’s uncle was sent to jail on Wednesday in an 18-year-old case of firing during panchayat election in Makhi village of Unnao. He was arrested by the Unnao and Delhi police from Nangloi area of Delhi in a joint operation on Tuesday after a local court asked for his immediate arrest in the case.

The accused was in the news in April this year, after he initiated a campaign against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accusing him of murdering his elder brother and gang-raping minor niece. The matter was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation that led to the arrest of the MLA and his aides.

Harish Kumar, superintendent of police (Unnao), said the accused’s arrest was in compliance of the order of additional district judge (ADJ) of Fast Track Court I. He said the court asked to produce him on the next date of hearing fixed on Thursday.

Javed Akhtar, station house officer, Makhi police station said the police team produced him before the remand magistrate on Wednesday after bringing him to Unnao. A transit remand was taken from a Delhi court. He said the magistrate sent the accused into judicial custody after which he was sent to jail.

The Fast Track Court I will further take decision over his status after which he will be produced on Thursday.

The SHO said the accused, along with several others, was accused in the firing incident during Panchayat election in 2000. He was arrested after one Jaideep Singh lodged FIR in the matter, but was later released on bail in 2001 after which he did not turn up before the court.

“During the trial, the other co-accused were acquitted in the case but the main accused’s file was separated as he did not turn up before the court and he was declared absconder on October 29, 2004,” he explained.

The court recently took the matter after one Krishnapal Singh moved a petition stating that the accused had produced fake documents in the court to get bail. The court directed the SHO of Makhi police station to submit a report on the status of the accused.

The SHO informed the court that the accused was absconding after which additional sessions judge Mohammad Rashid directed the police to arrest the accused.

