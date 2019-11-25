UP Congress expels 10 senior ‘rebels’ for ‘indulging in anti-party activities’

lucknow

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 08:33 IST

The disciplinary committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Sunday expelled ten senior leaders of the party.

These old guards were charged with “opposing decisions related to the UPCC that were taken by the All India Congress Committee.” Several old guards of the party had held a separate ‘get-together’ to celebrate the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister late Jawahar Lal Nehru here on November 14 and then repeated the same on former PM Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary on November 19.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee had on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to 11 senior leaders for ‘indulging in anti-party activities’ and asked them to explain within 24-hours, why disciplinary action should not be taken against them. On Sunday, 10 of them were expelled.

Those expelled are the former MP Santosh Singh, former MLC Siraj Mehandi, former ministers Ramkrishna Dwivedi and Satyadev Tripathi, AICC member Rajendra Singh Solanki, former MLAs Bhudhar Narain Mishra, Vinod Chaudhary and Nek Chandra Pandey, former UP Youth Congress president Swayam Prakash Goswami and former District Congress Committee president of Gorakhpur Sanjeev Singh. Former MLA Hafiz Mohammad Omar has been spared any action as he had reportedly apologised to the UPCC.

Speaking on the action, Satyadev Tripathi said on Sunday: “I have just come to know about this through you. I have not received any expulsion order nor did I receive any show-cause notice before this.”

Sanjeev Singh, hitting out at the UPCC disciplinary committee, said: “The order itself is against the Congress’ constitution. They issued show-cause notice and asked us to reply within 24 hours while the constitution had laid down a seven day period. The order has come at a time when the senior leaders were talking about strengthening the Congress under the leadership of the party president Sonia Gandhi.” Resentment was brewing among the UPCC old guard against the treatment being meted out to them following the revamp of the party organization that excluded them.

The expulsion order, signed by the disciplinary committee members Shyam Kishore Shukla, Imran Masood and Ajay Rai, said: “Through the newspapers, the UPCC disciplinary committee learnt that for past some time you have been opposing decisions related to the UPCC that were taken by the All India Congress Committee. Your actions were viewed as serious indiscipline. The committee had also issued you show-cause notice before this and your replies were not found satisfactory. Thus, under the sections related to discipline in the Congress constitution, and with the consent of the AICC, you all have been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years.”

Meanwhile, the expelled leaders have decided to hold a press conference on Monday to discuss their future course of action.