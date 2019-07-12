UP gives compulsory retirement to 81 non-performing cops

A total of 81 non-performing police personnel, including 47 from Varanasi zone, 29 in Kanpur range and five in Bulandshahr were forced into retirement, said officials.

Seven policemen each were retired in Kanpur city and Kanpur Dehat, four each in Etawah, Kannauj, Auraiyya and three in Fatehgarh, said IG (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal.

“This process will continue. More policemen who have been tarnishing the image of the department will be given compulsory retirement. Not only policemen 50 years or above, even those below that age limit will be removed under different provisions,” he said.

The non performing cops were identified by a screening committee that comprised Agarwal, SSP (Kanpur) Anant Deo and SP (Kannauj) Amrendra Prasad Singh.

Agarwal said all of them had been given three months’ salary and the case about retiring four physically challenged cops was sent to the medical board on whose report further decision would be taken. The screening committee was formed following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to retire cops with poor record. “The report about dismissal of these policemen has been sent to the DGP office in the state capital,” said a senior police officer.

In Kanpur, head constable with LIU Uday Pratap, constables Udayveer Singh, Keshav Singh Bhadauria, Samarpal Banmali, Jagdish Singh, Santram Yadav were retired on the recommendation of the committee.

In Bulandshahr, five cops, including two-sub inspectors, were given forced retirement on Thursday.

SP (city) Atul Kumar Srivastava said all five personnel were 50 years and above and they had bad entries in their character roll and were not taking interest in discharging their duties effectively.

IG (Meerut range) Alok Singh gave compulsory retirement to sub-inspectors Vijay Kumar Gautam and Bhagwan Singh while SSP Bulandshahr signed compulsory retirement letter of head constables Vinod Kumar Sharma, Ajot Singh and Jasveer Singh.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 11:47 IST