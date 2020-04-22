UPRTOU to offer 3-month course on COVID-19

lucknow

Apr 22, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) has decided to introduce a dedicated awareness course on COVID-19 in the new academic session beginning May 15.

Vice chancellor Prof Kameshwar Nath Singh said it would be a three month awareness course that will be offered by the university’s school of health sciences.

“The comprehensive course will cover not just the history of the virus and the pandemic caused by it but also explore and explain its geographical, economical and political impact besides other related aspects,” said Singh.

“Even as the leading nations like US, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Spain reel under the affect of the virus along with India, and global efforts are on to find a cure or a vaccine against it, the course would strive to make one aware of the different aspects of the virus and the disease that is known and being felt by the world,” said Singh.

Insisting that COVID-19 had also put disaster management policies and preparations of the world to a test, Singh said, “This makes it all the more vital from academic point of view.” In light of the fact that COVID-19 has also forced a lockdown in the country and the university was not in a position to convene a meeting its academic and executive council, the VC using his special powers as head of both the bodies sought a proposal for starting the course through an e-conference.

“The task of finalising the course curriculum has been entrusted upon the director of UPRTOU’s school of health sciences Prof GS Shukla,” he added.

“The university offers many courses according to the need of the time and society as well as on contemporary issues. Among these courses are some for which students do not have to appear in exams. They are graded and certificates are awarded on the basis of evaluation of assignments. It’s under this mode that we are introducing the courses on COVID-19,” he said.

The basic eligibility for admissions to this course that would be offered through the university 1000 study centres spread across the state would be Intermediate pass, the VC said. Recently UPORTOU had also introduced two three-month awareness courses on citizenship amendment act and Article 370.