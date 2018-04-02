Chocolate Whopper, Reliance Jio Juice, Chetan Bhagat joins Congress: Best of April Fool’s jokes

Are you gullible enough to take the bait? Did Coca-Cola’s all new Avocado flavour excite you? Were you left salivating over Burger King’s Chocolate Whopper?

The world, on April Fools’ Day, was taken for a ride as news portals and tech companies tried their best to circulate carefully crafted ‘fake news’.

Here is a roundup of some of the funniest April Fool’s Day jokes:

Ola launches Ola News Network

Good news - We had quite a fun ride.

Bad news - #HappyAprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/DFbhQSZs5D — Ola (@Olacabs) April 1, 2018

Ola began teasing videos and images of its partner drivers bringing you ‘hyperlocal’ news from every nook and corner of the country. The cab aggregator asked netizens what issues they want covered on Ola News Network (ONN).This was followed by a 42-second long clip of a parody broadcast report.

Reliance introduces Jio Juice

Time to say goodbye to chargers and heavy power banks. Introducing #JioJuice. #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/1YaT5OC5DF — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 31, 2018

Another name to join the list of Indian companies playing April Fools’ Day pranks was Reliance Jio. The company followed its announcement of ‘Jio Prime benefits’ by tweeting a video of ‘Jio Juice’ - a 4G sim card that allows users to charge their phones. Twitterati, taken in by the seemingly genuine video, commented that the innovation was ‘revolutionary.’ The 1-minute clip shows a woman frustrated when her phone runs out of charge. The situation is quickly salvaged when she inserts her Jio sim in order to charge the mobile.

Burger King adds the Chocolate Whopper to its menu

the NEW chocolate Whopper. coming soon to your local Burger King. maybe. pic.twitter.com/9N1snyYhRX — Burger King (@BurgerKing) March 30, 2018

Chocolate lovers, unite! Burger King tweeted a mouth-watering clip of a flame-grilled chocolate patty, raspberry syrup, white chocolate rings milk chocolate leaves, candied blood oranges, vanilla frosting, nestled between two chocolate cake buns. Dream come true, right? Except...it doesn’t exist.

Get rid of terrible jokes with Google’s Bad Joke detector

Good morning memes and people who send you terrible jokes are something you don’t need in your life. Google realised the huge market, sick of bad jokes, and introduced the ‘Bad Joke Detector’. Files Go, using a custom-built deep neural network, scans your smartphone for jokes with your permission, identify the bad ones and delete all of them with a single tap. Too bad it’s just a cruel joke.

Tesla goes ‘bankwupt’

Elon Musk, the flamboyant boss of Tesla and SpaceX, took to Twitter to joke the electric car-maker, which has been rocked by bad news, was going bankrupt.

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

“Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can’t believe it,” he wrote. This was followed by a picture of Musk pretending to be passed out with his head on a Tesla Model 3 while holding a sign that read “Bankwupt!”

The prank came amid reports of significant risks ahead for the manufacturer, which is heavily indebted and has not turned a profit since it began operating in 2003.

Chetan Bhagat joins Congress

Couldn’t take it anymore. The country needs to be fixed. Joining Congress. Will be supporting their Karnataka campaign. With RG, let’s make a better India. Need your blessings in what is a big move for me. Details here: https://t.co/DcVhWYV3Kx — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 1, 2018

Chetan Bhagat, known for his unabashed views on Twitter, joined the April Fool joke bandwagon by tweeting that the country needed fixing and that he was joining the Indian National Congress, sending his 12 million followers into a tizzy. Tweeples were divided, analysing and critiquing Bhagat’s move to support Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka campaign.

Say bye to wrinkles with Uber Eats’ Anti-Aging Ice Cream

‘Feel young with every bite’. Who doesn’t want smooth and creamy dark chocolate ice cream to fight ageing? Uber Eats fooled several of their followers by introducing the ‘world’s first anti-aging ice cream’ ensuring zero dark spots, hydrated skin, an even skin tone and reduced fine lines. Turns out eating ice creams is not going to fight that dullness, after all.

Free french fries? Yes, please!

We're giving you a chance to win a FREE supply of fries for an entire year. Find the hidden code in the image. Hint- you may want to look on the upper left corner. pic.twitter.com/KlIpZfJN2q — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 1, 2018

An unlimited supply of french fries through the year? Where can we sign up? McDonald’s tweeted a picture of crisp, golden fries asking its customers to avail the offer by looking for a code in the picture. The code? ‘Happy April Fool’s Day’. Sigh.

Love avocados? Coca-Cola has your back!

Your favourite fruit and drink combined into one? Coca-Cola teased millions with its new range ‘Zero Sugar’ that flaunts three different flavours - Avocado, Sourdough and Charcoal.

Coca-Cola said in a statement: “Not only do they promise to be the perfect tasty, sugar-free refreshment, but they’ll also double-up as the ideal accessory for any brunch time social media photo – guaranteed to see the ‘likes’ rolling in.”

This sure sounds like #BrunchGoals; it would have been nice had it been real.

Comedian Seth Rogen signs his life over to Netflix

***EXCLUSIVE: NETFLIX ACQUIRES SETH ROGEN IN UNPRECEDENTED BUSINESS MOVE*** pic.twitter.com/0fgWHJhprh — Netflix US (@netflix) April 1, 2018

In an ‘unprecedented business move’ Netflix, on April 1, said it acquired the ‘mind and body’ of writer, actor, comedian and director Seth Rogen. The ‘new Netflix deal’ describes the actor as a “world-renowned Canadian person” and a “prolific marijuana-doer.” The joke is actually promotion for Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity - coverage of a star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease that you can stream on Netflix on April 6. “I should have read this before I signed it,” the comedian jokes in the video.