e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Drinking coffee improves sports performance for both men and women. Here’s how

In a 5 km cycling time trial, following coffee ingestion, the performance of both men and women improved by approximately nine seconds and six seconds as compared with placebo and control, respectively.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
In a 5 km cycling time trial, following coffee ingestion, the performance of both men and women improved by approximately nine seconds and six seconds as compared with placebo and control, respectively.
In a 5 km cycling time trial, following coffee ingestion, the performance of both men and women improved by approximately nine seconds and six seconds as compared with placebo and control, respectively.(Unsplash)
         

Researchers have found that drinking coffee is associated with improving sports performance in both men and women.

For the study, published in the journal Nutrients, the researchers from Coventry University in the UK picked 38 participants (19 men, 19 women) and found that drinking caffeinated coffee improves speed of cycling.

According to the researchers, participants restricted coffee consumption for 12 hours before drinking either -- coffee providing (3mg.kg minus one) of caffeine, a placebo in water or nothing as a control.

In a 5 km cycling time trial, following coffee ingestion, the performance of both men and women improved by approximately nine seconds and six seconds as compared with placebo and control, respectively.

No difference in performance was observed between the placebo and control.

The study’s findings suggest that both men and women respond similarly to coffee and that its ingestion may be a practical source of caffeine prior to exercise for improving performance.

The finding also contributes to the growing body of research that highlights the ergogenic benefit of coffee ingestion.

To date, much of the research on this topic has focused only on anhydrous caffeine and men, said the researchers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 15:28 IST

tags
top news
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
Talks with Shiv Sena will be completed in 2-3 days: Devendra Fadnavis
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
‘Gravest sin’: Congress attacks Centre over EU lawmakers’ J-K visit
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Mamata Banerjee demands strong probe for ‘real truth’ of Kashmir killing
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
Punctuality, crowding, last-mile travel: Delhi Metro chief on challenges
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle