Happy Lohri Wishes 2019: Top 20 wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, GIFs, status to make the festival more special

The sound of dhol is in the air, so dance to beats and share and care as you get together with your family and friends to celebrate the festival of Lohri around a bonfire with gazak, popcorn and revdi. Here are some Lohri wishes, quotes and pics to spread the happiness amidst your near and dear ones. Get your playlist ready for an evening of fun and masti with your loved ones.

Scroll down for the wishes in quotes, pics and GIFs:

1) In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

2) Days of joy, weeks of laughter, months of good luck and year of prosperity. Here’s wishing you a cheerful Lohri!

3) May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri

4) Wish that the warmth of bonfire, the sweetness of gud and rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

5) Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

6) Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil, aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,wish you a very Happy Lohri!

7) Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam... Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam…Happy Lohri!

8) Wishing God’s abundant blessings fill your life with happiness and pleasant surprises this Lohri and always. Wish you a happy Lohri!

9) Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love always.

10) May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gud and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season. Happy Lohri!

Sing-a-long with this classic song for every Lohri, Sundar Mundriye, and other songs for kids:

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:06 IST