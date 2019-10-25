Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs for October 25.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:30 IST

The position of the Sun, the Moon and the planets together determine what exactly is going to happen to in our lives. Horoscopes can help us in knowing what fate has in store for us. It is thus best to go through daily forecasts and have an idea of what could possibly happen in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Scroll below to see how it is going to be today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Family life promises to cruise along smoothly, as marital relationship turns more tender and loving. Those thinking of a short vacation will find the change most exhilarating. Big bucks can be expected from a sale of property. You may need to keep track of something important happening on the academic front. Choosing healthy alternatives will help keep you in shape. Financial security is assured, so don’t worry on this account. Vet new ideas on the business front before implementing them, as some problems are foreseen.

Love Focus: Spouse will be in a romantic mood, take the cue if you want to bring joy back into your life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your encouragement to a family youngster will see him or her shine. An out of town trip is in the offing for some. You may look forward to booking a flat or buying a plot. Family may provide full support in your endeavour on the academic front. An outdoor activity is likely to give you a chance for sweating out. A jump in salary or an increment cannot be ruled out for some and will make you much more financially secure, than before. You will find yourself in the right frame of mind to execute something important on the professional front today. An affair started innocently can get serious and ring in happy times.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly can expect a rollicking time today.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Be careful on the property front, as you can get saddled with a bad bargain. You appear to have run out of steam on the academic front, so do something about it fast before your performance gets affected. Health initiative gets positive results. Frittering away your savings on mundane things is indicated for some. An added qualification is likely to up your chances for a lucrative job. Domestic atmosphere may get spoilt due to someone’s bad mood.

Love Focus: An old love affair may get revived after a chance meeting with an ex-flame.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A whiff of fresh air, during a countryside trip, will find you refreshed and rejuvenated. If you have the money, buy the property you had been eyeing for long. Your domineering nature is likely to get you in a spot on the social front. Not eating right may begin telling on your health. There is still time before you can enjoy financial freedom, so spend carefully. You will need to be careful while handling an important assignment at work. You are likely to feel satisfied by the achievement of a family youngster on the academic front.

Love Focus: Differences that were cropping up in a relationship are likely to disappear.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a favourable time to go in for a house or property. You may have to closely deliberate on a decision that is assuming urgency on the social front. Good routine will help you keep good health. Remain extra careful on what you spend today. Indiscretion on the professional front can have grave repercussions, remember that. Taking off some time for the family will be welcomed by all. Those travelling can expect a comfortable journey.

Love Focus: Be at your convincing best to counter lover’s allegations!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A memorable experience is in store for those travelling abroad. Those who have applied for a house or plot may find the progress encouraging. Meeting friends and relatives that you hit out well with is indicated today. Maintaining a happy balance of diet and exercise will take care of all your health problems. A new avenue for earning opens up for some. A slump in business is foreseen for those in private practice. You will manage to retain domestic harmony by being extra cautious in approaching a sensitive matter on the marital front.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in on the romantic front may ignore you.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Fun outing with family and friends is most likely in the evening. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will manage to do so soon. Someone with his or her self-interest in mind is likely to appease you. Those working out with the aim of building their body are likely to succeed. Those in financial doldrums of late will find their condition improving. It is best not to combine business with pleasure as you can end up achieving nothing. Something said in jest can offend spouse or someone close.

Love Focus: Peace and tranquility is assured in the company of lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 14, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good foresight on your part will help in preempting a man-management issue at work. A new domestic situation will bring positivity in your life. A long journey undertaken today may not be that comfortable. Dealing in real estate seems profitable at this juncture. You will be in the running for something important on the academic front, so keep up the efforts. Your mood swings can make you miss a profitable opportunity, so do something about it. You are financially secure, but it is always good to review your spending pattern.

Love Focus: Lover will be loving and caring, and make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A visit to relatives is on the cards and will prove entertaining. Sale of house or property is indicated for some. There is much scope in building up on your strengths on the academic front, so don’t feel reluctant. This is the right time to start doing something on the fitness front. Financial situation may show a downward trend and require your attention. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. Family may look for an opportunity to help you out in a tight situation.

Love Focus: Getting selfish in love is not likely to get you anywhere on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 19, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. Those pursuing higher studies will keep boredom at bay, but bringing some variety into regular routine to make life interesting. A new initiative on the health front will benefit. Ban on spending is likely to be lifted for some youngsters. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success. Domestic harmony may get disturbed due to someone’s flared tempers.

Love Focus: It is best to shed inhibitions and openly express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will be able to keep in touch with almost everyone on the social front. Those handling gym equipment’s must do so under the supervision of a fitness expert. Rising expenses will be effectively countered by cutting inessential costs. Balancing act between home and office will remain most smooth for working women. Hanging out with friends can prove most entertaining. Your fears regarding a property matter will be ill-founded. You will be able to curb the bad mood of a family elder that threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: Lover can be in the complaining mode and may feel irritated.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your decisions concerning a disliked family elder will be much more mature and bereft of spite. Travelling, especially by train, can prove hectic. Those planning to acquire a new house or shop may have to wait some more. Accolades and congratulations may pour in from all sides for something that you have achieved. Good diet and regular exercise will keep you both physically and mentally robust. Your financial situation remains satisfactory, as opportunities keep knocking your door at regular intervals. The day finally dawns when your performance gets noticed by higher ups.

Love Focus: Lover may not respond as per your expectations; stay calm!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 10:25 IST