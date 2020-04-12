Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 12, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have particular personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so go ahead to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You may get into two minds regarding purchasing something expensive in the near future. This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. A healthy option promises to lead you to perfect fitness. Family life will prove most rewarding, as you get the opportunity to let your hair down and relax. Losing focus on the academic front is indicated for some, due to unnecessary distractions.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Recent developments may make you cautious in spending money. Positive developments at work can keep you in an upbeat mood. Health wise, you are likely to feel fit and energetic! You may not be able to give time to the home front. A property may become a bone of contention with someone close. Your academic performance may be good enough for winning a scholarship.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Steer clear of pesky freeloaders, if you are not in a spending mood today. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. You will need to pay more attention to your health and make efforts to keep yourself fit. A distant relation can give you a surprise by striking a warm conversation. Adventurous types need to be careful and not to experiment anything new at this juncture. A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class.

Love Focus: Those in love may begin making some long-term plans.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): You may not be able to get the bargain price for an expensive item you desire to own. You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap. Those into yoga or other traditional forms of exercise will not only remain ailment free, but also achieve mental peace. Sitting at home may seem tedious but is the only thing you can do. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: Lover may not react the same way as you had anticipated.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Keep your financial situation in mind before taking a decision. Delegating tasks will become essential for those chasing a deadline. Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. Family life will be satisfactory, provided you keep negativity out of your system. Increasing fares may delay your idea to travel to a much later date. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front but would need more time before finally closing it.

Love Focus: A seemingly perfect matrimonial match may need a relook.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You succeed in your efforts to strengthen the financial front. An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself. Those ailing will make full recovery. You will find much comfort on the home front. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property. Doing someone a favour on the social front will get you the brownie points.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Conserve money, you may need it soon. Working women can have a trying time at work. Exercises will help to get you back into shape. Positivity on the domestic front will ensure harmony within the family. An out of town relative may check on your plans for the coming up days. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Total enjoyment may become your driving force today.

Love Focus: Some of you can have second thoughts about romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A new initiative is likely to lift off the ground and start giving good returns. Good networking may be required by some to achieve the otherwise unachievable. Those on medication will need to stick to the schedule. Plans to kill the boredom would recreate your innovative side. A new plot, house or apartment may be a part of your important discussions today. Students need to practice meditation to enhance their focus.

Love Focus: Marriage will definitely be on the minds of those of marriageable age.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Money will not be a problem as you start earning well. Professionals will need to broaden their client base. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Involving yourself in family affairs will help in keeping the mood buoyant. An outing may need to be rescheduled to a later date. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to brainstorm new ways to find an ideal party. You can take up a physical activity or a new workout platform.

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may have second thoughts about a capital intensive venture. A meticulously conducted event will be a feather in your cap at work. Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. You may go all out in doing something entrusted to you on the home front. Some of you may be curious to perform a research about some intriguing topics. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: A change of plans can prevent you from meeting lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financial front will grow stronger as your income steadily rises. Those chasing deadlines will succeed in beating them. Taking on too much work can play on your health. You may need to play the role of a mediator between two warring family members. Those studying abroad may crave to be back home. Some of you may need to counter negativity in your lives by focussing on the positive.

Love Focus: Someone who was showing interest in you on the romantic front may become a bit indifferent.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Day seems favourable for those in the health and hospitality sector. A few hiccups on the financial front are foreseen. Weight watchers may succumb to temptations. Repetitive life is likely to bring stagnation on the domestic front, so plan for a break. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Your helpful nature will be greatly appreciated on the social front.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to overlook some habits of partner, but don’t make an issue of it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

