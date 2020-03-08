International Women’s Day 2020: From fearing travelling alone to women driving cabs and bike taxis in small towns of India

travel

In a country where women need permission from their families to step out, being a cab driver is not an easy job. Not easy, not only because of the safety concerns while they are out on the road but also because of all the prejudices, judgemental comments and much more that needs to be fought on the home turf as well.

However, women are taking giant leaps everyday for future womankind to live their lives a little better, realise their dreams sightly easier.

In the past few years, women working as commercial cab drivers, and even for bike cabs, have increased. Now, such women are not only found in the “progressive cities of Delhi and Mumbai but also smaller places like Durgapur and Surat. These women, who braved all odds to make their independence a success story in itself, range from single moms to former corporates to even former daily wage labourers.

This International Women’s Day, here’s a look at some of the profiles of such women:

Snigdha Das (Kolkata, West Bengal)

A single mother and a former HR professional, 46-year-old Snigdha decided to work as a bike driver partner for Ola last year after struggling through the corporate ladder for years, rekindling her dreams of leading a life with a flexible routine. “As a single parent, I have struggled to confidently balance my personal life with my job. I have always preferred the freedom, which comes with riding a bike over other modes of transportation. When I decided to quit my job, I was initially unsure of my next move. However, when I found out that Ola was looking for bike-partners, I knew instantly that I had to give it a shot. In the past six months, my son and Ola have been my greatest supporters, and have helped me navigate through the initial transition easily,” Snigdha says.

“Though, it has been extremely tough to lead the life of my choice as a single mother, nothing can deter me from pursuing my goals, and age for me is just a number. My son has finally settled into a job, and with his love and support, I will gladly continue my journey as a Ola bike-partner. I feel more empowered, deciding my own hours and being able to focus on my personal life. ,” she adds.

Sushmita (Durgapur, West Bengal)

Sushmita, another homemaker and mom, fought with her own family to train for Ola’s women bike partners. In fact, she has also started managing a ‘women hostel’ in Durgapur on her own. “I can manage the house and my business in the day, and ride for Ola Bike in the evening. My earnings have increased favourably, and I am able to support my husband in the upbringing of my daughter, as well as save for a better future. I hope more women in India understand their potential and do more,” she says.

Mahalakshmi (Bangalore)

After having completed her education till 10th standard, Mahalakshmi worked as a domestic help from the age of 14. Luckily, the family where she worked helped her learn driving, and, later enrol for Ola driver partner. Ever since she came onboard five years ago, she has been juggling the roles of homemaker, a mother and a cab driver with perfection. In fact, she has even become Ola’s first outstation woman driver partner from Bangalore. Revealing that her favourite outstation destination is Goa, Mahalakshmi says, “It has been my childhood dream to work for myself. After registering on the Ola platform, I have been able to become a full-time entrepreneur, without compromising on looking after the needs of my family. I decide my own hours and juggle my private and professional duties well. In the five years that I have worked on this platform, I have become independent and been able to admit my two children to ICSE schools, which for me is my biggest achievement.”

“People often begin conversations with me, inquiring about my life. They find it hard to believe that a woman drives a commercial car, and often want to take pictures with me. At times, I feel like a celebrity when I receive praise from customers for the professional experience that I provide, despite my responsibilities as a working mother,” she adds.

Harshika Pandya (Surat)

Harshika joined Ola as a woman bike partner after working for nine years in the corporate industry. A post graduate degree holder in journalism, 37 year old Harshika decided to join Ola as a bike partner because she loves riding bikes. A single and independent woman, Harshika lives with her mother and other family members, who are extremely supportive and encourage her decisions. “Being a bike driver partner gives me the confidence to achieve my goals of being financially independent,” says Harshika.

Mitu Das Dey (Kolkata)

Having trained for a year before she joined Sakha as a woman driver partner, 35 year old Mitu needs to take care of the finances for not just her two daughters and an ailing husband, but also her in-laws. “I used to work in houses (as domestic help) but that would only get me Rs 4000-5000. That amount could not meet my expenses and complete my requirements.” She discovered a certain Azad Foundation was training women in self defence, computers and several other skills to enable them as cab drivers and enrolled for it immediately. Her mother-in-law wanted Mitu to continue working as a maid. However, she insists she never had to use her self-defence skills as the body language of passengers is enough to warn her. She is happy her efforts were well paid as she gained respect for herself, in her family as well as society.

Archana (Kolkata)

Archana worked as a daily wage labourer before she enrolled for training with Azad Foundation two years ago. She says her husband did not want her to go for cab driving and when she insisted, he asked her to ensure she took good care of the household and kids, alongside her training. While the husband feared bad behaviour of passengers, he also believed driving is not a job for women. Archana’’s current job and the earnings have ensured the husband is a changed man now, boasting about how hard working his wife is.

Neeta Moghe (Pune)

She manages her own house, takes care of her two daughters and also works as an auto driver for Uber and Ola. Recently she bought music system, and happy that she had paid for it from her earnings. Lucky to have a supportive family, Neeta got her training from a neighbourhood uncle who owned an auto. While she has a positive demeanour who never paid heed to scathing comments from relatives or people from her society, Neeta says it is other male auto drivers who have often objected. “Ab idhar pe aurat log aenge to humare pet pe laat maroge kya (Will you stop our earnings, now that women are starting to drive autos as well)?,” an auto driver once told her. Interestingly, Neeta wants to help others get onto the business of cab and auto driving.

Rani (Bhubaneshwar)

India’s first transgender woman cab driver found her independence and much more when she got an offer from Uber to work as a woman driver partner. Earlier, she used to sing in trains to earn a livelihood. She believes her stint with cab driving has not only helped her earn a living and respect for herself, but also her community. She is happy to have been part of the change for her community.

Raji Ashok (Chennai)

A graduate in Philosophy, Raji is 46-year-old and has been driving auto in Perambur for 20 years. She took up driving when she failed to get a job as an accountant after she had to shift to Chennai after the 1998 blasts. “I complete 30 trips every day and earn between Rs 30,000-40,000 monthly. But it has never been about the money for me but about making women feel secure,” she says.

Raji says she takes up rides for women even in odd hours if she has prior information about the trips. She even offers free rides to young students, senior citizens and women who do not have enough money to pay for cab fares. She also gives free auto driving lessons to women interested in joining this profession.

While a woman driver is often judged, she also gets support: “The typical reactions when they a see a woman driver is often judgemental. They look at us as not being capable drivers but women passengers are always more supportive. Some male drivers often pass uncomfortable remarks and try to overtake as well but with time, I have learned how to handle all types of situations.”

