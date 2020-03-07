Auto rickshaw driver to entrepreneurs, #SheInspiresUs stories overwhelm India

india

Highlights SheInspiresUs campaign has generated huge response

Women have shared their own stories of struggles against odds

Several ministers have shared stories of women who are setting examples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #SheInspiresUs campaign to honour inspiring women from all walks of life has resulted in hundreds of recommendations made on social media and several among them are women, who have narrated their own stories of overcoming odds ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8.

An autorickshaw driver from Patna cited her own example to say that she is earning a living for herself and her three kids by driving an auto in a conservative society inspiring other women.

“I am driving an auto for the last four years and I am a mother to three children. Now other women are getting inspired to enter the profession they want to learn driving auto,” said Sangeeta Kumari.

Sangeeta thanked Prime Minister Modi and said he had done a lot for empowering women but demanded that the government offers her and other women in the profession more support.

“PM Modi has done a lot for women empowerment. The government provided us with the training to drive autorickshaws. It is motivating us. I request for prime minister’s help if women are to grow in this profession,” she adds.

Member of a self-help group made up of women from Madhya Pradesh narrated how they transformed their own financial status by starting several small-scale enterprises including poultry farms.

“Before joining the group, the financial condition of our families was very grave. But it is good now,” the member said.

A 23-year old cab driver who often picks up passengers from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi said it was support from her family that helped her enter a profession dominated by men.

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets for us then it will benefit us immensely and help our NGO expand. Those who didn’t know us before will us recognize us,” Aarti said.

Another post praise a woman from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu who started a school to teach children from poor families, free of cost.

“Social worker Suman Chowdhury is providing free of cost education to the impoverished children from a Jhunjhunu neighbourhood through ‘Maa Ki Mamata’ school. This step is praiseworthy. Your step will not only teach kids about the importance of education but will also shape their future,” a post said.

Another post praised one Temsutula Imsong for “dedicating” her life to Swachh Bharat Mission and cleaning up of the Ganga Ghats in Varanasi.

“Ms. Temsutula Imsong dedicated her life to #SwachhBharatMission, through her #MissionParijat project she ensured that our Holy river, Ganga and ghats of Varanasi are clean. She and her team are dedicated to their mission..All the best!!,” the tweet says.

Several Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani have also posted under #SheInspiresUs campaign.

While Irani asked people to tune into Nat Geo India channel for the story on “sanitation revolution” in India carried out under the present government, Prasad tweeted the story of a village lever entrepreneur from Bihar.

“Manju Devi of Darbhanga district in Bihar runs a CSC (e-governance service) at Paigambarpur village. She relentlessly trains & motivates villagers to use various govt digital services. Villagers are now also doing online banking, making digital payments & using other digital services,” his post claims.

The Indian Army and Central Railways have also shared several stories of inspiring women.

“Will of Steel: Vanguard of the Mountains Sqn Ldr Khushboo Gupta, the first woman helicopter pilot to fly in the high altitudes of Siachen,” the Spokesperson of Ministry of Defence, Government of India tweeted.

Highlighting achievements of more women in the armed forces, the MoD spokesperson named Captain Ruchi Sharma, Squadron Leader Minty Aggarwal and Dr. Punita Arora for setting up examples for other women to follow.