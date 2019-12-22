Millennials are setting standards of healthy food, I read they’re the healthiest eaters: Soha Ali Khan on diet, fitness and more

more-lifestyle

Actor Soha Ali Khan is quite serious when it comes to her fitness and diet plans. The 41-year-old feels maintaining a strict fitness regime and diet pattern has helped her immensely, not just on a personal level, but on a professional level as well. “I follow a training routine that focuses not just on my day to day goals but on longevity. It requires a lot of dedication and patience with the correct approach and takes real hard work and will to endure our body. This has helped me attain discipline in life, which has certainly helped me a lot in my profession,” she says.

Soha goes on to add, “Progressive health and wellness awareness is dominating the trend as everyone seeks nutritious profiles and has a fair understanding of nutritional information. Especially, the millennials and Gen Z people are setting standards of healthy food as I read somewhere that these folks are actually some of the healthiest eaters.”

Fitness Regime

It’s important to have a mindful and active morning, as it sets the tone for the day. This could be easily done with yoga and pranayama. I usually choose a calm place at home and do pranayama for about five to 10 minutes. This helps me streamline my thoughts and centre my focus. After that, I practise asanas for at least 30 minutes.

Yoga se Hoga

Yoga is my way of staying healthy and fit. It, for me, has worked wonders as it gives me a greater sense of inner calm, control, and focus.

Diet Plans

For Soha, diet is as important as her fitness regime. “One’s approach to nutrition says a lot about values and health goals. It is important to indulge in a healthy breakfast as it fuels me with energy that takes us through most of the morning,” she says.

Diet Regime

I plan my meals so that I make healthy meal choices. I need my dose of energy as I mostly wake up feeling hungry. So, I snack on something healthy to pack in the right nutrients before I start with my morning exercise session.

My go-to option is to eat a handful of almonds, owing to its nutrient-rich composition. Almonds are a rich source of protein, which not only gives energy but is also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass and makes for a good pre-workout snack.

For lunch, I usually like to have panini made with some avocado, fresh vegetables, seasonal fruits, and my favourite — goat cheese. This really helps me stay satiated throughout the day.

For dinner, I keep it light and healthy with a vibrant summer salad with radishes, edamame beans, peppers, almonds and herbs, drizzled with a citrus dressing.

Cheat Days

I believe that at least two cheat days are necessary in a month after all the workout and strict diets to maintain sanity. I treat myself with pancakes, dairy-free chocolates or a slice of chocolate cake.

